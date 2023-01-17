Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Z3Partners announces final close of fund at Rs 550 Cr

By Trisha Medhi
January 17, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 17 2023 07:04:05 GMT+0000
Z3Partners announces final close of fund at Rs 550 Cr
Z3Partners' fund will invest in eight to 10 early-growth, digital, and tech startups with a ticket size of Rs. 50–80 crore.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Venture capital firm ﻿Z3Partners﻿ on Tuesday announced the final close of its fund at Rs 550 crore.


The company stated that the fund will primarily invest in eight to 10 early-growth, digital, and tech startups with a ticket size of Rs 50–80 crore ($6-10 million).


The fund's core investment themes focus on SaaS, fintech, ecommerce, B2B commerce, agritech, big data, consumer tech, and all things tech-enabled.


Leading global and domestic institutions and family offices have participated in the fund, including HDFC Life and SIDBI. The existing investor base will look to add immense strategic value to Z3Partners’ portfolio of startups.


Z3Partners has already made five investments – cybersecurity startup ﻿Cyfirma﻿, social ecommerce firm ﻿DealShare﻿, agritech platform ﻿Gramophone﻿, SaaS-based logistics management leader ﻿Shipsy﻿, and AI-led celebrity engagement platform ﻿TrueFan﻿. DealShare turned unicorn in 2022 after its $165 million Series E financing round.


Gautam Patel, Founder & Managing Partner, said Z3Partners' vision is to identify the most disruptive startups and provide them with support to grow into market leaders. The same philosophy is reflected across the LP base too, with market leaders like HDFC Life and SIDBI as fund investors.


Founded in 2019 by Gautam Patel, Z3Partners is an early-growth stage investor-operator that invests across early-growth companies at Series A /B stage.

 

Rishi Maheshwari, Co-founder & Managing Partner, said India continues to be an attractive investment destination. Coupled with the government’s focus on driving growth through digital transformation, it is a "unique and exciting time for venture investing".


"I am excited and look forward to working with Gautam in building Z3Partners into a world-class digital investment platform that backs the next generation of entrepreneurs,” Rishi said.

Edited by Teja Lele

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Taiwan's Gogoro, India's Belrise to invest $2.5B for battery swapping stations in Maharashtra

Ecommerce market in India to hit $165B, D2C brands to clock $50B in sales by 2025: Report

Can NRIs start up in India? How realistic is this dream?

Darwinbox, NeoGrowth, Chara, others raise capital

Daily Capsule
Inside gaming studios’ new lobby
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Ecommerce market in India to hit $165B, D2C brands to clock $50B in sales by 2025: Report

Taiwan's Gogoro, India's Belrise to invest $2.5B for battery swapping stations in Maharashtra

WEF launches initiative to unlock $3T a year for climate and nature

WEF establishes purpose-driven metaverse to tackle world's most pressing challenges

Partner with India to make world healthier place: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Darwinbox, NeoGrowth, Chara, others raise capital