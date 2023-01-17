Z3Partners announces final close of fund at Rs 550 Cr

Venture capital firm ﻿Z3Partners﻿ on Tuesday announced the final close of its fund at Rs 550 crore.





The company stated that the fund will primarily invest in eight to 10 early-growth, digital, and tech startups with a ticket size of Rs 50–80 crore ($6-10 million).





The fund's core investment themes focus on SaaS, fintech, ecommerce, B2B commerce, agritech, big data, consumer tech, and all things tech-enabled.





Leading global and domestic institutions and family offices have participated in the fund, including HDFC Life and SIDBI. The existing investor base will look to add immense strategic value to Z3Partners’ portfolio of startups.





Z3Partners has already made five investments – cybersecurity startup ﻿Cyfirma﻿, social ecommerce firm ﻿DealShare﻿, agritech platform ﻿Gramophone﻿, SaaS-based logistics management leader ﻿Shipsy﻿, and AI-led celebrity engagement platform ﻿TrueFan﻿. DealShare turned unicorn in 2022 after its $165 million Series E financing round.





Gautam Patel, Founder & Managing Partner, said Z3Partners' vision is to identify the most disruptive startups and provide them with support to grow into market leaders. The same philosophy is reflected across the LP base too, with market leaders like HDFC Life and SIDBI as fund investors.





Founded in 2019 by Gautam Patel, Z3Partners is an early-growth stage investor-operator that invests across early-growth companies at Series A /B stage.

Rishi Maheshwari, Co-founder & Managing Partner, said India continues to be an attractive investment destination. Coupled with the government’s focus on driving growth through digital transformation, it is a "unique and exciting time for venture investing".





"I am excited and look forward to working with Gautam in building Z3Partners into a world-class digital investment platform that backs the next generation of entrepreneurs,” Rishi said.