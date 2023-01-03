Menu
Zomato stock declines over 2%

By Press Trust of India
January 03, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 03 2023 14:51:05 GMT+0000
Zomato stock declines over 2%
The stock went lower by 2.24 per cent to settle at Rs 58.90 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it declined 4.31 per cent to Rs 57.65.
Shares of online food delivery platform Zomato ended over 2% lower on Tuesday, a day after its co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Gunjan Patidar resigned from the post. The stock went lower by 2.24% to settle at Rs 58.90 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it declined 4.31% to Rs 57.65.


On the NSE, it fell 2.32% to end at Rs 58.90 per share.


In volume terms, 26.22 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE, while 4.97 crore shares on the NSE.


Patidar was one of the first few employees of Zomato and built the core tech systems for the company, it said in a regulatory filing on Monday.


"Over the last ten-plus years, he also nurtured a stellar tech leadership team that is capable of taking on the mantle of leading the tech function going forward. His contribution to building Zomato has been invaluable," the company said.


It, however, did not disclose reasons for his resignation.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

