‘Failure kicks out the ego’ – insights and inspiration for the exciting journey of creativity

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 670 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

This year, Bengaluru’s Chitra Santhe, regarded as India’s largest street fair for art, kicked off its 20th edition. Over a thousand artists from across India showcased the diversity of art through a range of styles, genres, themes, and mediums.

See our earlier coverage of the 2023 edition here, as well as photo essays on Chitra Santhe editions from the past eight years: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015.

YourStory spoke to a range of artists on their creative journeys. In the three earlier articles, they shared insights on their passion for art, the festival experience, and pandemic resilience. In this photo essay, they describe how they navigate through the twists and turns of the artistic journey, by bouncing back from failure and mistakes.

“Learning from failure is often the key to success,” Shrabani Misra explains, in a chat with YourStory. “I believe nothing will be perfect,” she adds.

“There is always partial success and partial failure at the same time. So we need to improve our performance by learning from those failures,” she describes.

“In the process of creating art, nothing can really be termed as a failure. It's all about experimenting, and learning new methods and ways,” Devi Pramod explains.

“You might experience roadblocks, or might not achieve the desired outcome – but there is no need to get disheartened. Being an artist itself is the greatest blessing, advantage and bonus you get in life,” she affirms.

This is particularly true for a self-trained artist. “Each painting has something new to teach you. In that journey, you might not even know when and how you obtained your own signature style,” Devi observes.

“Failures and mistakes are part of life for everyone, including artists. We need to treat them as lessons and learn from our mistakes,” Hema Vinayak Patil suggests.

“Failure is an experience to get prepared for the future. We should not get perturbed, but instead become mentally stronger to carry on,” she advises.

“It is with the mistakes made during the learning stage that an artist becomes perfect. The realisation of the mistake itself creates a kind of change in us and creates consciousness about walking in the right path,” Ganapathi Agnihothri observes.

“This awareness, along with learning, makes it possible to witness perfection. When we realise the mistake, it awakens a kind of strength to face the challenges ahead and helps move forward with determination,” he adds.

This also helps to consciously avoid repeating mistakes. “I have experienced several such mistakes and learnings in my career as an artist,” Ganapathi recalls. He also advises seeking guidance by a suitable person who can point out mistakes and help correct them.

Rajeshwar Nannuta even goes so far as to say that artist learn more mistakes only.

“Art is not about mistakes or failures. Instead, it is all about exploring and experimenting in everyday art practice. The most important aspect for artists is to do self-analysis and self-evaluation of their artwork to bring improvements towards their creative language,” Kayal Vizhi explains.

“Every artist has a phrase of struggle. Still, their artwork finds the right direction and right place,” she observes.

“We must create our own platform, make every platform an opportunity, and treat every opportunity as motivation to move ahead towards our passion in art,” Kayal affirms.

“Each person experiences failure in a completely individual way. In my experience, failure is my best friend. It has been like a shadow all the time,” explains Bengaluru-based artist Manjunatha (‘MANZz’).

“I would say there is no need to win over the mistakes or failures. We have to respect mistakes, because failures will always keep us alert and energised,” he adds.

“Failure kicks out the ego,” Manjunatha signs off.

Now, what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and find new avenues to apply your creativity?

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at the fair.)

