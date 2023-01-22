Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

‘The pandemic gave more time to love forms of expression like art’ – how artists recall COVID and celebrate the return of art events

By Madanmohan Rao
January 22, 2023, Updated on : Sun Jan 22 2023 05:59:53 GMT+0000
‘The pandemic gave more time to love forms of expression like art’ – how artists recall COVID and celebrate the return of art events
In this photo essay, we share more pictorial highlights from the Chitra Santhe 2023 art fair, along with artist insights on pandemic resilience. Enjoy!
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 670 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery, world music festivaltelecom expomillets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.


Bengaluru’s Chitra Santhe, regarded as India’s largest street fair for art, kicked off its 20th edition this month. A diverse range of styles, genres, themes, and mediums was showcased by over a thousand artists from across India.


See Part I and Part II of our coverage, as well as photo essays on Chitra Santhe editions from the past eight years: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015.

0
ALSO READ
10 heart-warming stories our readers loved in 2022

YourStory spoke to a range of artists on their creative journeys. In this article, they share insights on their pandemic experience, its impact on art activities, and hopes for a better future.


“Most of the first week of the pandemic was spent on following the TV news, having a good diet, doing repeated health checks, and keeping well,” Kayal Vizhi explains, in a chat with YourStory.


“But this repeated activity, not interacting with the outside world, staring at the concrete structures, started showing its impact on week two. That’s when I decided to break the cycle and decided to stay positive, the best non-prescription medicine,” she adds.

Kayal Vizhi

Kayal Vizhi

ALSO READ
Top 10 Startup Bharat stories that wrested attention this year

She likes the calmness while she paints. “It enhances our creativity more and has a direct connection to nature without any interruption. Lockdown is for the people, not for creativity and imagination,” she affirms. She started sketching and exploring more artworks during the long months of the pandemic.

“The pandemic was like a speed breaker on a highway. It taught us to slow down, to control, to manage, to rearrange, to plan,” Manjunatha (‘MANZz’) affirms.

“The pandemic gave more time to love forms of expression like art. It helped people become more patient,” he adds.

4
ALSO READ
Imagination, interpretation, impact – 50 inspiring quotes of 2022 on the beauty and power of art

Devi Pramod says she surprisingly got more artwork orders during the peak of the pandemic. “As I was working from home at that time and office work was relatively less, it was easier for me to manage my office duties and painting hand in hand,” she recalls.

Rajeshwar Nannuta also got more time to work on his art during the pandemic. “I am working in a private job. In three years, I have done more than 30 paintings,” he says.

“The pandemic indeed created a lot of problems for artists like me to go out and conduct my activities,” laments Hema Vinayak Patil. “But that did not deter me nor stop me from continuing my work. I conducted multiple online activities during this duress,” she adds.

5
ALSO READ
‘Design is at the deepest level of problem-solving’ – Top 60 quotes of 2022 on the importance and impact of design

“I was affected severely by the pandemic. During those days, all my social interactions were stopped. But I strengthened myself and started preparing for the post-COVID era,” Shrabani Misra explains.


During lockdowns, she got adequate time to focus on her work. “I choose to teach my students through the internet. Through these means, I overcame some of the challenges. Now, it is becoming normal each day and we are coming back to our normal pace in life,” she observes.


“It is very difficult to recollect and remember those tough times again. Tears roll down,” Ganapathi Agnihothri explains. He asks: “How does it feel if the designated salary is suddenly reduced or not received at the end of a month?”

6
ALSO READ
Top 7 stories of startups turning around their fortunes

“The lockdown during COVID has literally taken us ten years back financially. The positive note is that several artists, including me, have proven themselves by thinking differently and creating wonderful paintings,” he proudly says.

“The outcome is several paintings that are extraordinary and out-of-the box. Luckily, life is stable, but it definitely will take time to get back the life that was,” Ganapathi signs off.

Now, what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and find new avenues to apply your creativity?

7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at the fair.)


See also the YourStory pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups,’ accessible as apps for Apple and Android devices.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Ankiti Bose-founded Zilingo set for liquidation: Report

100X.VC announces 25 startups in Class 08 portfolio, invests Rs 1.25 Cr in each

Why this founder decided to tap digital karma to offer financial services to gig workers

Creators need to make endorsements in simple language: Department of Consumer Affairs

Daily Capsule
EV sector wants clarity on FAME, GST in Budget 2023
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Expert recommended ways to review your financial plan and rebalance it

EV sector wants clarity on FAME, GST in Budget 2023

Flatheads’ Ganesh Balakrishnan on his entrepreneurial journey

What the EV industry expects from Budget 2023

Ankiti Bose-founded Zilingo set for liquidation: Report

Creators need to make endorsements in simple language: Department of Consumer Affairs