Scrut Automation raises $7.5M from MassMutual Ventures, others

By Prasannata Patwa
February 21, 2023, Updated on : Tue Feb 21 2023 06:40:51 GMT+0000
Scrut Automation raises $7.5M from MassMutual Ventures, others
Risk compliance automation platform Scrut Automation will use the funding to further develop its product and expand its presence.
Scrut Automation, a risk compliance automation platform, has raised $7.5 million from MassMutual Ventures. Existing investors, including Lightspeed and Endiya Partners, also participated in the round and increased their stake.

The firm will use the fresh capital to further develop its product and expand its presence across existing territories, among mid-market enterprises. Scrut Automation works with firms in India, Singapore, and the United States.

Started in 2021 by Aayush Ghosh Choudhury, Kush Kaushik, and Jayesh Gadewar, the company focuses on helping small and medium cloud-native enterprises develop and maintain a robust security posture, and comply with various infosec standards such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and others. The firm claims that companies have been able to reduce 70% of manual tasks in security and compliances.

"We, at Scrut, have been hyper-focused on helping CISOs and infosec heads across cloud-native companies build and maintain a risk-first security posture, enabling them, in turn, to become more agile in managing their risk and security posture and simplify compliance across 20+ infosec standards with ease," said Aayush, CEO and Co-founder, Scrut Automation.

Scrut's robust compliance and security offerings will assist rapidly growing companies around the world in accelerating revenue growth, said Anvesh Ramineni, Managing Partner, MassMutual Ventures.

In February 2022, Scrut Automation raised $3 million in a seed funding round from undisclosed investors, according to data available on Crunchbase.

Edited by Teja Lele

