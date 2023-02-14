Supply chain technology startup Prozo raises Rs 45 Cr funding

﻿Prozo﻿, a full-stack supply chain company, has raised Rs 45 crore in Pre-Series B via a combination of equity and debt financing, led by ﻿Sixth Sense Ventures﻿, with participation from JAFCO Asia and other marquee investors. This round is also a precursor to a larger Series B round planned in FY 23–24.

Prozo said the funds raised will be used to expand the company's client base, warehousing and logistics network, and to further develop Prozo Warehousing and Logistics (PWLP) SaaS platform.

"Last year has been a year of relentless execution and rapid growth for Prozo, and we benefited hugely from a partner like Sixth Sense in our journey. Their support not just in terms of capital but also in terms of network and strategic insights, has been invaluable," said Ashvini Jakhar, Founder and CEO, Prozo.

To date, the startup has raised Rs 131 crore. Since its last funding round, its warehousing footprint and client base have grown tenfold.

"Prozo has scaled faster than expected since our last investment in March 22 in a very responsible manner. Large enterprises, as well as fast-growing D2C brands, including the likes of Tata Consumer, Reliance, Hyundai, WH Smith, Snapdeal, Soothe Healthcare, Traya, Pepe Jeans, LEAP, and Vahdam, entrust Prozo with their supply chain management," said Nikhil Vora from Sixth Sense.

Gurugram-based Prozo, founded in 2015 by Dr Ashvini Jakhar, enables fast fulfilment through its pan-India warehousing and freight network, which is powered by an "end-to-end supply chain technology stack and control tower."

It supports companies of all sizes across B2B, D2C, and B2C segments by offering them enterprise-grade supply chain capabilities on a pay-per-use model. The startup currently provides supply chain services to 100 brands through its network of 30 omnichannel fulfilment centres spread across 12 locations.