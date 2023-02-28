Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Govt rolls out grievance committee for social media platforms

By Prasannata Patwa
February 28, 2023, Updated on : Tue Feb 28 2023 17:38:18 GMT+0000
Govt rolls out grievance committee for social media platforms
Launched on February 28, the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) portal would let people-- who are dissatisfied with the social media companies' decision to take down content pieces-- post complaints.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC), a portal under the IT Rules of 2021, was launched on February 28 by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for electronics and IT.

This portal will let people file complaints in case they are dissatisfied with content takedown requests.

These complaints would be heard by one of three government-constituted committees, which were formed in January. Digital intermediaries—including Meta-owned Facebook and Google—would also have to be a part of the platform. These firms would be required to use the portal to address complaints, reports suggest.

Last year, the government had announced a need to set up a committee in a bid to resolve complaints apart from courts, according to The Economic Times. Each Grievance Committee is required to have two fulltime members and a chairperson, who would be appointed by the Central Government. In this committee, two members shall be independent while consisting on an ex-officio.

The GAC is now open and accepting appeals, where the entire process—start to end—will be conducted digitally.

This development comes at a time when there seems to be a shift in the moderation of social media content. While the social media platforms already have a complaint processing in place, the final decision will lie in the hands of GAC.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

CRED Founder Kunal Shah draws Rs 15,000 per month

FreshToHome raises $104M led by Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund

5 key trends that the wealth management industry will witness with the growth of fintech startups.

QWQER: How a new-age delivery platform became a crowd favourite in India

Daily Capsule
PhysicsWallah, Utkarsh form JV
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Infosys collaborates with ng-voice to deliver cloud solutions in Europe

EV startup Ultraviolette looking to raise $120M; What's up Wellness, Perfora bag deals

Edtech startup DUX Education to close down in April

India's GDP grows at 4.4% in Q3; economy to expand at 7% in FY23

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter