The government will launch a Rs 2,200-crore aatmanirbhar clean plant programme, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

Presenting the Budget for 2023-24, she said an agriculture accelerator fund will also be set up to encourage agri-startups in rural areas.

The finance minister said the government will adopt a cluster-based and value-chain approach to enhance yield of extra-long staple cotton.

The government will also support Hyderabad-based millet institute as a centre of excellence.

At the behest of the government, United Nations declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets, with an aim to create awareness and increase production and consumption of the grain.

Further, a green credit programme will be notified to incentivise environmentally sustainable and responsible actions by companies.

The government is targeting 5 MT of green hydrogen production by 2030.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Budget adopts seven priorities to guide India through the Amrit Kaal. "The budget adopts following seven priorities -- inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing potential, green growth, youth power, and financial sector," she said.

She added that the seven priorities of Union Budget 2023 complement each other.

Amrit Kaal is described by the government as the 25-year period culminating in the centenary of India's independence.