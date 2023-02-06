NASSCOM partners with Red Hat for upskilling courses

The Sector Skills Council (SSC) of NASSCOM has revealed a collaboration with Red Hat, a provider of open-source solutions. Together, the firms will offer the first set of six Red Hat Training courses aligned to the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF).

Accepted by NCVET (National Council for Vocational Education and Training), these courses will be available on SSC NASSCOM platforms. The courses include—Red Hat Linux System Administration I, Red Hat Linux System Administration II, Red Hat OpenShift Development I, Red Hat OpenStack Administration I, Red Hat Linux Automation with Ansible, and Red Hat Application Development I.

This initiative revolves around bringing existing courses and skills offered by the industry, into recognition by NCVET using the NSQF (National Skills Qualification Framework). With the acceptance of these Red Hat Training courses by NCVET, the courses and programmes become nationally recognised in India with the possibility for them to be recognised by Universities and Colleges for academic credit.

HP India opens OMEN Playground stores in 7 cities

HP India has introduced its OMEN Playground stores for an immersive, holistic experience for gamers. These exclusive stores will allow gamers to play on HP gaming devices and gears including OMEN, Victus, and Hyper X. So far, 8 OMEN Playground stores are operational in seven cities. HP plans to open 40 Omen Playground stores in 2023 across India.

It has unveiled 8 OMEN Playgrounds in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Ludhiana, and Hubli, with plans to expand its network of OMEN Playground stores to cities like Lucknow, Hyderabad, Nashik, Bhubaneswar and Chandigarh.

These OMEN playground stores comprise gaming facilities and allow walk-ins to enable an interactive and immersive gaming experience in a bid to give emerging gaming talent in the country access to a free-of-cost hub equipped with the latest technological fixings.

Providing a gaming destination for all, squads can use their steam IDs to game on-ground just like they would while gaming remotely.

Gaming in India is fast becoming a lifestyle, with many gamers exploring it as a career option. Two-thirds of serious gamers see a career in gaming in India, according to the HP India Gaming Landscape Study 2022.

The varied level of gaming facilities in the OMEN Playgrounds will be specially managed by gaming specialists and will have year-long gaming calendar, while being experiential.

TCS bags top spot in insurance space

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s leading technology services company has been positioned as a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® for Application and Digital Services (ADS) in Life & Annuity (L&A) Insurance.

In an assessment of 21 leading insurance IT service providers, TCS was placed highest for its vision and capability. According to the report, it has a well-diversified revenue base across North America, Europe, and the UK and other geographies and a balanced presence across onshore, nearshore and offshore locations. The report goes on to say that TCS’ deep domain experience, customer context awareness, and innovation pedigree utilizing TCS COIN™ (Co-Innovation Network) have enhanced its position as a trusted advisor and end-to-end transformation partner.

The report further emphasises TCS’ continued focus on investments in developing solutions and accelerators like Insurance Agent 720 analytics solution to enhance agent experience and ESG integration solution built on AWS to measure ESG for investment analysis. It also points out how the strategic acquisition of BridgePoint group has enabled TCS to improve its domain knowledge across the retirement and pensions value chain, thereby strengthening its value proposition for L and A insurers.