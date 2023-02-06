Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

NASSCOM partners with Red Hat for upskilling courses

By Team EnterpriseStory
February 06, 2023, Updated on : Mon Feb 06 2023 16:25:10 GMT+0000
NASSCOM partners with Red Hat for upskilling courses
Here's your daily dose of key developments in the technology world of India.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

NASSCOM partners with Red Hat for upskilling courses

The Sector Skills Council (SSC) of NASSCOM has revealed a collaboration with Red Hat, a provider of open-source solutions. Together, the firms will offer the first set of six Red Hat Training courses aligned to the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF).

Accepted by NCVET (National Council for Vocational Education and Training), these courses will be available on SSC NASSCOM platforms. The courses include—Red Hat Linux System Administration I, Red Hat Linux System Administration II, Red Hat OpenShift Development I, Red Hat OpenStack Administration I, Red Hat Linux Automation with Ansible, and Red Hat Application Development I.

" align="center">upskilling

This initiative revolves around bringing existing courses and skills offered by the industry, into recognition by NCVET using the NSQF (National Skills Qualification Framework). With the acceptance of these Red Hat Training courses by NCVET, the courses and programmes become nationally recognised in India with the possibility for them to be recognised by Universities and Colleges for academic credit.

HP India opens OMEN Playground stores in 7 cities

HP India has introduced its OMEN Playground stores for an immersive, holistic experience for gamers. These exclusive stores will allow gamers to play on HP gaming devices and gears including OMEN, Victus, and Hyper X. So far, 8 OMEN Playground stores are operational in seven cities. HP plans to open 40 Omen Playground stores in 2023 across India.

It has unveiled 8 OMEN Playgrounds in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Ludhiana, and Hubli, with plans to expand its network of OMEN Playground stores to cities like Lucknow, Hyderabad, Nashik, Bhubaneswar and Chandigarh.

online gaming

I

These OMEN playground stores comprise gaming facilities and allow walk-ins to enable an interactive and immersive gaming experience in a bid to give emerging gaming talent in the country access to a free-of-cost hub equipped with the latest technological fixings.

Providing a gaming destination for all, squads can use their steam IDs to game on-ground just like they would while gaming remotely.

Gaming in India is fast becoming a lifestyle, with many gamers exploring it as a career option. Two-thirds of serious gamers see a career in gaming in India, according to the HP India Gaming Landscape Study 2022.

The varied level of gaming facilities in the OMEN Playgrounds will be specially managed by gaming specialists and will have year-long gaming calendar, while being experiential.

TCS bags top spot in insurance space

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s leading technology services company has been positioned as a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® for Application and Digital Services (ADS) in Life & Annuity (L&A) Insurance.

In an assessment of 21 leading insurance IT service providers, TCS was placed highest for its vision and capability. According to the report, it has a well-diversified revenue base across North America, Europe, and the UK and other geographies and a balanced presence across onshore, nearshore and offshore locations. The report goes on to say that TCS’ deep domain experience, customer context awareness, and innovation pedigree utilizing TCS COIN™ (Co-Innovation Network) have enhanced its position as a trusted advisor and end-to-end transformation partner.

The report further emphasises TCS’ continued focus on investments in developing solutions and accelerators like Insurance Agent 720 analytics solution to enhance agent experience and ESG integration solution built on AWS to measure ESG for investment analysis. It also points out how the strategic acquisition of BridgePoint group has enabled TCS to improve its domain knowledge across the retirement and pensions value chain, thereby strengthening its value proposition for L and A insurers.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Sunrise sectors in Indian startup ecosystem to shine in 2023

Timeless quotes by William Shakespeare in honour of the greatest English writer's 453th Birthday

BetterCommerce’s Vikram Saxena reveals his gameplan of empowering mid-level retailers with its headless commerce platform

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (February 6, 2023)

Daily Capsule
Rethinking ride-hailing with BluSmart
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Digital lenders scramble to Delhi as govt cracks down on apps sans Chinese links

Ethical hacking platform FireCompass raises $7M led by Cervin and Athera Venture Partners

Dell lays off 5% of its global workforce: Report

Infibeam Avenues reports 43% rise in net profit; increases stake in subsidiary

Swiggy appoints 3 independent directors ahead of IPO

Treebo Co-founder Rahul Chaudhary joins Matrix Partners as venture partner