NEP has reoriented education and skilling among students: PM

By Press Trust of India
February 25, 2023, Updated on : Sat Feb 25 2023 15:22:26 GMT+0000
NEP has reoriented education and skilling among students: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted under the new policy education and skilling have been reoriented according to the aptitude of the youngsters
The new National Education Policy (NEP) has reoriented education and skilling according to the aptitude of youngsters and the demands of the future, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

Lamenting the lack of flexibility in the education system over the years, the prime minister said the sector has been "rigid".

"Education and skilling have been reoriented according to the aptitude of the youngsters and demands of the future. Equal emphasis is being given to both education and skilling as part of the NEP. The move encourages the government to undertake further reforms in the education and skilling sectors while unburdening our students from the regulations of the past," he said while addressing a post-budget webinar on "Harnessing Youth Power—Skilling and Education".

Higher education

The webinar was the third in a series of 12 post-budget webinars organised by the government to seek ideas and suggestions for the effective implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union Budget 2023-24.

Taking note of the experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, the prime minister underlined that new technology is helping create new types of classrooms.

"The government is focusing on tools that ensure 'anywhere access to knowledge'. Such futuristic steps are going to change the entire space of our education, skills and knowledge-science.

"Now, the role of our teachers will not be limited only to the classroom. More varieties of teaching material will be available to our educational institutions all over the country, which will open new doors of opportunities for the teachers while filling the gap between village and city schools," he said.

Throwing light on "on-the-job learning", Modi noted the special emphasis given to it by several countries and highlighted the efforts of his government in providing focused internships and apprenticeships to ensure "outside-the-classroom exposure" for youngsters.

"Today, there are about 75,000 employers on the National Internship Portal, where the requirements for 25 lakh internships have been posted so far," he informed. The prime minister urged the industry and educational institutions to make maximum use of the portal and further expand the culture of internship in the country.

