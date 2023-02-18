Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

NSE to add Adani Wilmar, Adani Power to major indices

By Press Trust of India
February 18, 2023, Updated on : Sat Feb 18 2023 09:25:05 GMT+0000
NSE to add Adani Wilmar, Adani Power to major indices
In the Nifty Next 50 index, other companies that will be included are -- ABB India, Canara Bank, Page Industries, and Varun Beverages.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Adani Wilmar and Adani Power, two companies of the Adani Group, are to be included in the Nifty indices. The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) had tweaked the constituents of its major indices to include these companies. No change has been made to the Nifty 50 index. 

Adani Wilmar will be part of the Nifty Next 50 and Nifty 100 indices, while Adani Power will be included in the Nifty 500, Nifty 200, Nifty Midcap 100, Nifty Midcap 150, Nifty LargeMidcap 250, and Nifty Midsmallcap 400 indices.

The Index Maintenance sub-committee of NSE Indices Ltd has decided to make replacement of stocks in various indices as part of its periodic review. 

In Nifty Next 50 index, apart from Adani Wilmar, other companies that will be included are ABB India, Canara Bank, Page Industries, and Varun Beverages.

On the other hand, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Gland Pharma, MphasiS, and One 97 Communications would be dropped from the Nifty Next 50 index.

MSCI Inc postponed the implementation of reducing the weightages of two Adani group firms, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission, in its indices earlier this week, citing the potential impact of price limit mechanisms.

The decision on weightage changes, which was supposed to go into effect this month, has been postponed to May.

The main reason for the delay, according to the global index provider, was potential replicability issues caused by the impact of price limit mechanisms in two Adani group firms.

Adani Group stocks have dropped sharply on the exchanges after US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research made a slew of allegations against the business conglomerate led by Gautam Adani, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation.

The Adani Group has denied the allegations, claiming that it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

BetterCommerce is transforming ecommerce with API-first Headless Suite & Composable modules

An entrepreneur is not a probability, but a possibility, says Renuka Ramnath of Multiples

2,767 complaints against influencers processed; Instagram top violative platform: ASCI

InsuranceDekho raises $150M in maiden funding round

Daily Capsule
Ruhee Dosani: Grooving with the stars
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Internovo Ventures acquires Mera Cashier, will rebrand it to Indibook

Angel Network Zero To One Fund invests Rs 1 Cr in Devlavya Elearn

Digital, developers, drones: Test your business creativity with Edition 73 of our quiz!

Storytelling and ChatGPT: The relay race we need