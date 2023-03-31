eBay reveals why it is the 'Export Ka Expert' in new campaign

According to the cross-border B2C E-commerce Market Size Report, 2022-2030 by Grand View Research, the global cross-border B2C ecommerce market size is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 25.8 percent from 2022 to 2030. A growing number of young metropolitan populations and their reliance on technology are driving the growth of the ecommerce industry. Additionally, millennials have become accustomed to ordering goods via smartphones and tablets due to the increasing penetration of the internet. Aside from social media's impact on customers' shopping habits, the market is further driven by the growing popularity of online shopping.

There is an opportunity to sell Indian products to international audiences who are looking for products in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, and Japan, according to eBay, since the Indian community overseas is growing. Cross-border ecommerce presents a unique opportunity for Indian brands, as they can access international markets through these countries' ecommerce platforms.

Sellers' challenges and what is needed

Though the internet creates a borderless world, which presents great opportunities for cross border ecommerce businesses, however sellers still need to overcome some key challenges.

• Complexity of shipping overseas is influenced by a number of factors, such as the availability of shipping options, speed and reliability. The need is to provide easy to use and flexible option which eBay’s Global Shipping solution makes possible.

• Profitability for sellers & competitiveness requires sellers to have complete control on pricing and promotional spend which is a limitation on many marketplaces which are not open marketplaces.

• These sellers also face the risk of their top selling items being copied as private labels on non-open marketplaces

How the campaign highlights solutions to the current challenges

Over the past 25 years, eBay has created a vibrant ecommerce platform that facilitates cross border trade for local sellers. Besides promoting entrepreneurship in India, it also promotes entrepreneurship among local sellers looking to expand their businesses overseas.

In order to demonstrate its commitment to solving the pain points faced by Indian exporters and the solutions provided by eBay to overcome these challenges, eBay has launched its ‘Export Ka Expert’ campaign, an initiative where the platform aids Indian exporters with the right kind of tools, account management, and support to solve these long-standing pain points of Indian exporters.

The master film opens in a yoga studio, with two acquaintances conversing while exercising. An individual shares his frustration with the challenges he is experiencing operating cross border export businesses. Further, he discusses how other global marketplaces act as competitors, not partners, impacting the success of his business. An eBay seller introduces eBay as a seller first platform that serves as an advisor and supports the business. It further establishes how eBay is assisting local sellers in creating flourishing businesses and sustaining them to become globally competitive by providing global reach, market insights & tools, and multiple shipping options.

Explaining the purpose of the campaign, Pavan Ponnappa, Head of Categories & Marketing, eBay said, “This campaign is a reiteration of our seller-first approach and enables Indian sellers to build a global export business on eBay. The eBay marketplace gives sellers access to 190 markets and the tools to market their products to millions of buyers across the globe. The campaign illustrates the challenges faced by B2C sellers on other export marketplaces and how these pain points are solved for them on eBay. We continue to focus on being the partner of choice for sellers to build a profitable business while maintaining their peace of mind.”

Why Indian exporters should start selling globally with eBay

eBay has worked for over 2 decades to create a marketplace that is inclusive and fair, promotes global trade, and encourages entrepreneurship. As a human-centric and human-powered marketplace, eBay connects millions of buyers and sellers throughout the world, empowering people and creating economic opportunities.

As part of eBay's newly launched Global Xpansion Program, sellers will be able to take advantage of the following benefits to assist them in growing their businesses globally:

● Increase visibility in international markets with eBay's expansive reach and merchandising capabilities

● Demand-based inventory planning and detailed market insights

● Boost sales with innovative tools and year-round seller programs

● Global shipping services at best-in-class rates

● Prioritise seller support, training, and education

In order to continue to support Indian sellers, eBay provides advisors (who to sell to, where to sell, how to sell, etc.), guidance on shipping and payments, and helps extend the reach of their products across the globe. In addition, sellers can also sell directly to end customers and enjoy higher profit margins.

By adopting a seller-first approach, eBay always acts as a partner, not a competitor.