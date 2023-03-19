Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Freshworks’ Girish Mathrubootham invests Rs 100 Cr in football academy

By Vidhya Sivaramakrishnan
March 19, 2023, Updated on : Sun Mar 19 2023 05:58:04 GMT+0000
Freshworks’ Girish Mathrubootham invests Rs 100 Cr in football academy
Spread over an area of 23 acres, the facility is a residential campus for training children under-13 and -15 in football while also imparting “life skills” and conducting academic courses under the National Institute of Open Schooling curriculum.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Acting on an idea that came to him in 2016, software development company Freshworks’ Founder and CEO Girish Mathrubootham has invested around Rs 100 crore in his personal capacity in FC Madras, a football academy he set up in 2018.

The money invested through FC Madras Charitable Trust also includes contributions of less than Rs 1 crore from some of Mathrubootham’s friends, which has been utilised to build a football facility at Mahabalipuram, about 60 km away from Chennai.

“We have set five OKRs (objectives and key results) for this academy as well," said Mathrubootham. "We are focusing on improving player capability and getting international exposure for the kids, implementing a holistic programme, tech-enabling it, figuring out how to build sustainability in the operations and investing in a safe and secure environment.”

Mathrubootham co-founded Freshworks with Shanmugam Krishnasamy, who recently left the company. He is also the founding member of SaaSBOOMi, India’s first community for software-as-a-service (SaaS) founders, and also established venture capital fund Together Fund in 2021—making it his fourth-largest initiative.

Initial estimates suggest that it would take around $1.5 million per year to run the facility. Besides seeking donations for the trust, the team would also conduct summer camps and weekend programmes, while allowing corporates to conduct their board meetings and team outings at the facility to bring in additional revenue.

FC Madras football facility
ALSO READ
Why do founders need to think about building a moat? Freshworks’ Girish Mathrubootham shares insights

Spread over an area of 23 acres, the facility is a residential campus for training children under-13 and -15 in football while also imparting “life skills” and conducting academic courses under the National Institute of Open Schooling curriculum.

While the current facility can accommodate 130 athletes, FC Madras has chosen 50 children from across the country as part of its first batch. They employed nationwide scouting teams to identify the best football players in the U13 and U15 categories, of which the top 100 were invited to Chennai for a seven-day camp. Based on their physical and mental abilities, 50 were selected.

FC Madras has plans to include children up to 18 years in the near future. Mathrubootham said that the team had done extensive research on football facilities and international standards and protocols to come up with the design of the facility, curriculum, and the entire programme.

The trust has roped in Abhishek Yadav, former Deputy General Secretary of the All India Football Federation and the former captain of the Indian national football team to be the CEO of FC Madras; Venkatesh Shanmugam, a former Captain of the Indian national football team, as the new Technical Director of Football; and Dr CN Narayana as the Director of Education and Life Skills.

FC Madras has also onboarded Dhananjai CKM, who is currently heading the data and performance vertical of Mumbai Indians, an Indian Premier League team, as Director of Sports and Governance.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Mark Leonard: The Software Billionaire who Purchased 500 Companies and sold non

From pitch decks to raising funds: Start Insights is putting founders at ease

SEBI adopts stricter approval process in IPO clearance, returns DRHP of OYO, 6 other companies

PhonePe raises $200M in additional funding from Walmart

Daily Capsule
India's growing craft beer culture
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

SEBI adopts stricter approval process in IPO clearance, returns DRHP of OYO, 6 other companies

Imagination, interpretation, immersion: The Kochi-Muziris Biennale provokes conversations and rejuvenation

India's growing craft beer culture

BlueStone founder Gaurav Singh Kushwaha on making the offline shift as a D2C brand