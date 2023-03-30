Menu
News

Good Glamm Group, Akshay Kumar partner for men’s personal care, wellness products

The association, which is the Bollywood celebrity’s latest venture as an entrepreneur, marks the entry of the Good Glamm Group into the men’s personal care and wellness category.

Team YS
Good Glamm Group, Akshay Kumar partner for men’s personal care, wellness products

Thursday March 30, 2023,

2 min Read

﻿The Good Glamm Group﻿, a pioneer of the ‘house of brands’ model in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) space, and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar have formed a joint venture (JV) to produce personal care and wellness products for men.

The association, which is the Bollywood celebrity’s latest venture as an entrepreneur, marks the entry of the Good Glamm Group into the men’s personal care and wellness category. Both Kumar and the D2C conglomerate will invest capital and work together to scale the business.

“I have always wanted to create natural yet efficacious products based on all the learnings I have had and practised in holistic wellness,” Kumar said in a statement. “I am excited about the products we will be developing and the business that we will be building together.” 

The Bollywood actor will be deeply involved in the brand and product development, the company said, adding that Kumar has been following a disciplined personal care and wellness regime for the last forty-five years spanning yoga, martial arts, fitness, and a healthy diet. His tried and tested regime will be introduced in the product range which is expected to launch by mid-2023.

Darpan and Akshay
Also Read
The Good Glamm Group adds a 'Tweak' to its content strategy

“Akshay epitomises hard work, discipline and age-defying looks based on natural principles of holistic wellness. We couldn't think of a more authentic, trusted and knowledgeable partner to develop and launch this unique product line with,” Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder and CEO of The Good Glamm Group said.

The JV will leverage the Good Glamm Group’s content-creator-commerce moat as well as the R&D strengths and offline distribution network of Good Brands Co across over 150 cities in  India.

Founded by Sanghvi, Priyanka Gill and Naiyya Saggi, the Good Glamm Group is one of South Asia’s largest content-creator-commerce beauty and personal care conglomerates that comprises a portfolio of D2C beauty and personal care brands.

The house of brands strategy refers to the practice of acquiring multiple companies across sectors and bringing them together under one parent.

In October 2021, the Good Glamm Group acquired ﻿ScoopWhoop﻿, a digital media and lifestyle content platform for men, in anticipation of the group's entry into the fast-growing DTC male grooming and personal care segment.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

