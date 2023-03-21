Menu
Ankur Capital

Ankur Capital

Announcement

India Pitch Fest 2023 aims to empower pre-seed and seed-stage startups

An Ankur Capital initiative -Day Zero’s India Pitch Fest 2023 will make fundraising easier for sector-agnostic pre-seed to pre-Series A startups.

Sananda Bhattacharya
India Pitch Fest 2023 aims to empower pre-seed and seed-stage startups

Tuesday March 21, 2023,

2 min Read

Data compiled by Fintrackr in 2022 reveals that as many as 1,327 startups raised $25.2 billion across 1,556 deals. This is inclusive of $21 billion from 330 growth-stage startups and $4.2 billion from 1,012 early-stage startups.

But raising the first cheque still remains a long and arduous process for startups.

To make the process easier and connect early-stage startups to sources of quality capital, Day Zero brings India Pitch Fest 2023, which aims to empower pre-seed and seed startups.

India Pitch Fest 2023

India Pitch Fest is a pitching showcase that connects pre-seed and seed startups to the best micro VCs in the country. 

Capital at the micro-VC level is quite fragmented and the pitch fest aims to bridge the gap by getting the best on board. The process starts with startup registrations from across the country. About 40-50 startups will be shortlisted in the next 50 days and will pitch in person at finales in Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi.

The pitch fest aims to make fundraising easier for sector-agnostic pre-seed to pre-Series A startups based out of India. It will also ensure required interactions to ease the processes of funding, mentorship, and networking.

Rema Subramanian, Managing Partner, Ankur Capital, said: “India Pitch Fest is a great opportunity for early-stage startups to secure funding from the best VCs in the industry. Through day Zero and IPF, we have seen Agrizy, Luemas, Frinks, SportVot, D-Nome, and others get funded. We'll be actively looking to meet and fund interesting startups coming out of India Pitch Fest 2023.”

The India Pitch Fest will see 12 of the most prolific VCs assemble under one roof, 8x Ventures, AdvantEdge Founders, Capital-A, Eximius Ventures, Gemba Capital, Piper Serica, Marsshot VC, Seeders, Superb Capital, Sunn91, and WEH Ventures.

The agenda at a glance:

Registrations start: February 13

Delhi Mixer: March 20

Bombay Mixer: March 21

The Grand Pitch: April 6

If you’re an early-stage startup, this is your chance to learn and build better, and ensure knowledge transfer from experienced VCs and entrepreneurs. The top 30 startups will also win access to AWS credits worth $100K. 

Grab the opportunity at India's ultimate Pitch Fest, secure crucial funding, and gain exposure to potential investors.

To know more and register now

