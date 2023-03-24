Menu
News

Kapil Rathee elevated to co-Founder of Junglee Games

Previously, he joined Junglee Games as VP of Product in 2015, from where he was promoted to Chief Product Officer in 2017 and President in 2018.

Trisha Medhi
Kapil Rathee elevated to co-Founder of Junglee Games

Friday March 24, 2023,

1 min Read

Skill-gaming platform ﻿Junglee Games﻿, on Thursday, elevated Kapil Rathee to the position of co-Founder.

Rathee joined Junglee Games as VP of Product in 2015, from where he was promoted to Chief Product Officer in 2017 and President in 2018.

"Kapil has helped Junglee scale new heights with his growth mindset, strategic data-driven solutions and strong leadership abilities," the company said in a statement.

Prior to Junglee Games, Rathee served in various strategy and business consultant roles and also founded TapAndEat, a food and beverage tech startup.

Junglee Games
Also Read
Skill-gaming platform Junglee Games acqui-hires Bengaluru-based Algorin TechLabs

"This elevation is an opportunity to build from a more strategic vantage point. As we continue to see incredible scale in the business, my focus is to accelerate our current trajectory and make Junglee’s brand synonymous with skill gaming," said Rathee in a statement.

According to Ankush Gera, Founder and CEO of Junglee Games, Rathee and him have worked together at the firm for the last 8 years.

 

"Kapil’s contribution to Junglee Games has been phenomenal and his dedication deserves this recognition," he said in a statement.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

