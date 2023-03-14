Litigation funding startup FIGHTRIGHT launches Rs 100 Cr fund for HNIs

FIGHTRIGHT Technologies, a legaltech startup that leverages AI and ML-backed analytics to fund commercial litigations, has launched a Rs 100 crore fund.





The fund, a special purpose vehicle, will invest in 15-20 commercial cases, as per the official release, with an average ticket size of Rs 5-7 crore for a tenure of two to three years. The fund will allow investors, especially high net worth individuals (HNIs), to invest in these litigation cases where the annualised return on investment (RoI) is expected to be upwards of 30%, the release added.

“We have seen a significant increase in demand for litigation funding, and our proprietary AI and ML-backed technology gives us a definitive edge in this space," said Nitin Jain, Founder and CEO, FIGHTRIGHT.





"We are confident that our unique approach will provide our clients with the resources they need to pursue and win their claims successfully," he added.

Founded in 2020 by Jain and Vishal Mangal, Kolkata-based FIGHTRIGHT's proprietary AI and ML technology provides comprehensive litigation analytics, enabling the company to analyse and evaluate litigation risks and opportunities with accuracy. By leveraging this technology, the startup said it can make informed decisions about which commercial claims to fund, maximising the chances of success for the company and its clients.

Apart from Kolkata, the company has already established its Bengaluru office and is now expanding its physical touchpoints to Delhi-NCR and Mumbai in the next few months.

FIGHTRIGHT's litigation funding model provides clients with funding to cover litigation costs, including legal fees, court costs, and other expenses. The company undertakes the risk associated with the litigation and only recovers its investment if the claim is successful.

"Our mission is to provide access to justice and level the playing field for clients who may not have the financial resources to pursue their claims. We remain committed to providing more claimants with the resources they need to succeed,” said Vishal Mangal, Co-founder and COO, FIGHTRIGHT.

The SPV that went live earlier this month has already received 100% of the commitment, Jain stated.

FIGHTRIGHT targets mid-market companies, including MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises), and individuals having commercial disputes and requiring funding for litigation up to Rs 1 crore. The company has already funded claims worth Rs 250 crore in the current fiscal.