Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Meta announces second major job cut in four months

By Nucleus_AI
March 14, 2023, Updated on : Tue Mar 14 2023 13:59:58 GMT+0000
Meta announces second major job cut in four months
Zuckerberg confirms 10,000 job losses as Meta withdraws 5,000 open roles and cancels lower priority projects
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Facebook's parent company, Meta, is set to cut another 10,000 jobs as part of its ongoing restructuring plan aimed at boosting efficiency and productivity. This announcement comes just four months after the company eliminated around 11,000 roles in an effort to streamline its operations.

In addition to the job cuts, Meta also plans to withdraw around 5,000 open positions that it has not yet filled and cancel some of its lower priority projects. The company has acknowledged that it underestimated the indirect costs of these projects, and is now taking steps to prioritize its resources and focus on higher-impact initiatives.

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta's CEO, acknowledged that the restructuring will be difficult and result in the loss of talented and dedicated employees. However, he emphasized that the company is committed to its mission and believes that these changes are necessary to position Meta for long-term success.

Once the restructuring is complete, Meta plans to lift hiring and transfer freezes in each group and focus on productivity enhancements and process improvements throughout the year. The company is also analyzing its hybrid work model to refine its distributed work approach and enhance efficiency.

Overall, Meta's restructuring efforts are aimed at streamlining its operations, optimizing resources, and increasing productivity. While the job cuts are certainly difficult for those affected, they represent an important step for Meta as it looks to position itself for future growth and success in a highly competitive market.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Y Combinator to layoff 20% staff, decrease late-stage investing

MoS IT to take up SVB-linked startups woes with FinMin; pitches for Indian banks

Defence contractor Optimized Electrotech raises Rs 20 Cr in Pre-Series B round

Data Driven E-Commerce: The Journey of SellerApp

Daily Capsule
SVB contagion spreads
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

MoS IT to take up SVB-linked startups woes with FinMin; pitches for Indian banks

Hundreds of SVB India employees “open to work” amid uncertainty

LifeSigns, Vitraya, FIGHTRIGHT raise fresh capital

DPIIT launches National Incubator Capacity Building Programme to accelerate startup growth