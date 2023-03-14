Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

SVB contagion spreads

By Team YS
March 14, 2023, Updated on : Tue Mar 14 2023 02:01:31 GMT+0000
SVB contagion spreads
A swift resolution by the US authorities has helped save around Rs 20,000 crore (roughly $2.5 billion) of Indian or Indian-origin SaaS firms’ money deposited with the SVB, which was shut down by regulators on March 10, industry insiders have said.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Hello,

The fallout from Silicon Valley Bank’s shutdown has claimed another scalp.

New York-based Signature Bank saw customers withdraw over $10 billion on Friday after the sudden collapse of SVB, leading US regulators to take over the bank on Sunday to “protect its depositors and the stability of the US financial system,” reported CNBC. This marks the third-largest bank failure in US history.

Another bank, San Francisco-based First Republic saw its shares plunge 60% in pre-market trading on Monday despite announcing fresh funding from the Federal Reserve and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) on Sunday and announcing that it has $70 billion in unused liquidity.

In fact, multiple regional banks across the US saw their stocks fall on Monday as investors rushed to minimise their exposure, reported Bloomberg.

All this despite President Joe Biden assuring that the US banking system was safe and that SVB and Signature depositors will have access to their accounts starting Monday. He also called for tougher regulation and accountability.

But most of India’s attention was elsewhere—the country had a big night at the Oscars. RRR banger Naatu Naatu took home the Best Original Song trophy, while short documentary The Elephant Whisperers impressed the Academy's judges.

ICYMI: A 214-year-old clam was discovered by a man in Florida while digging for shellfish to make chowder.

Believe it or not, it’s named Aber-clam Lincoln, as it was likely born in 1809, the same year as former US President Abraham Lincoln. 

In today’s newsletter, we will talk about 

  • Indian SaaS startups hit panic button
  • Banks step in post-SVB collapse
  • Flipkart Labs execs join Polygon

Here’s your trivia for today: Which is India's first talking film?

SaaS

Indian SaaS startups hit panic button

The collapse of the SVB would've been an "extinction-level event" for Indian SaaS companies with SVB accounts had US authorities not helped save around Rs 20,000 crore of their deposits. Founders and investors YourStory spoke to suggested there was widespread panic in the ecosystem.

The panic:

  • At least 600 SaaS startups headquartered in the US with roots in India, or India-based, had bank accounts with the SVB.
  • Some of them have either their entire chunk of money lying in SVB accounts or a significant portion tied up at the shuttered bank. 
  • Investors and founders across the board advised not to put all eggs in one basket and add controls to assess financial risks.
Svb

Funding Alert

Startup: The Ayurveda Co

Amount: $12.2M

Round: Series A

Startup: OmniBRx

Amount: Rs 30 Cr

Round: Series A

Startup: Raaho

Amount: Rs 20 Cr

Round: Pre-Series A

Finance

Banks step in post-SVB collapse

Indian banks including Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, and HSBC have set up crack teams to help startups move their funds from collapsed SVB accounts to their branches in GIFT City, Gujarat. 

Extending help:

  • The banks have set up their International Financial Services Center Banking Unit (IBU) in GIFT City to cater to non-residents and foreign entities.
  • Axis Bank exec Ganesh Sankaran said B2B ecommerce entities, large online car marketplaces, and agri/foodtech startups have expressed interest in moving funds to GIFT City.
  • Several fintechs including Razorpay﻿, ﻿GetVantage﻿, ﻿Klub﻿and ﻿Recur Club, Salt.Pe etc have also offered a line of credit to manage expenses.
SVB - 3, Silicon Valley Bank

Corporate

Flipkart Labs execs join Polygon

Ajay Ponna Venkatesh and Sai Krishna VK, who led Flipkart's experimental division, Flipkart Labs, have officially quit the ecommerce firm. They will now join Polygon as Senior VPs and lead its Developer Studio division.

New roles:

  • Venkatesh and Krishna will continue to serve as advisors to Flipkart and the Centre of Excellence (CoE).
  • Under their leadership, Flipkart forayed into the metaverse with Flipverse. It also launched digital collectibles, Firedrops.
  • The two will now work with developers to scale Polygon to its next set of billion users.
Flipkart Labs

Flipkart Executives Ajay PV and Sai Krishna VK

News & updates

  • Steadying: Major cryptocurrencies stabilised on Monday after US authorities announced plans to limit the fallout from the collapse of SVB and the issuer of USDC said it remained redeemable with the dollar. Bitcoin, meanwhile, gained 6% to $23,350, a recovery of over 13% from a day earlier.
  • To the rescue: HSBC averted a crisis in Britain’s tech sector by rescuing SVB’s UK arm, a fire sale sealed after all-night talks led by PM Rishi Sunak and the Bank of England. The deal, which will see HSBC pay a symbolic £1 for SVB UK, avoids the UK government having to step in to protect depositors.
  • Unredacted: Employees at Meta Platforms and ByteDance were aware of the harmful effects of their platforms on young children and teenagers but disregarded the information or in some cases sought to undermine it, court filings show. 

Which is India's first talking film?

Answer: Alam Ara, released in 1931.

We would love to hear from you! To let us know what you liked and disliked about our newsletter, please mail [email protected]

If you don’t already get this newsletter in your inbox, sign up here. For past editions of the YourStory Buzz, you can check our Daily Capsule page here.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

SVB’s new CEO assures clients, says bank conducting business as usual

Y Combinator to layoff 20% staff, decrease late-stage investing

First semiconductor fab will be declared in a few weeks: IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Defence contractor Optimized Electrotech raises Rs 20 Cr in Pre-Series B round

Daily Capsule
SVB contagion spreads
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Defence contractor Optimized Electrotech raises Rs 20 Cr in Pre-Series B round

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 14, 2023)

First semiconductor fab will be declared in a few weeks: IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

E-rupee worth over Rs 130 Cr in circulation: FM Sitharaman