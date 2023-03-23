Menu
Akanksha Sarma23 Stories
Thursday March 23, 2023,

3 min Read

In order to tackle the problems of tomorrow, it is vital to solve issues in the present. The first day of TechSparks Mumbai edition hosted sessions that provided insight into India's innovation landscape and frontier technologies.

One of India's grandest tech stories, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) continues to pave the way for how companies envision payment infrastructures globally. We heard from Dilip Asbe, CEO of the National Payments Corporation Of India (﻿NPCI﻿), about how fintech will be shaped in the near future.

Neeraj Roy, Managing Director of ﻿Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt Ltd﻿, also took the stage to share his views on emerging technologies like Web3 and how it needs to keep up with the times in order to stay relevant.

Other sessions covered topics like software-as-a-service (SaaS), new-age mediums like social media and the power they hold to create powerful narratives, and the rise of Web3.

On Day 2, the insightful journey continues as many more stories await to be told.

TechSparks Mumbai Announcement Image
Also Read
Now is the time to build SaaS companies from India for the world: LogiNext's Dhruvil Sanghvi

What to expect on Day 2?

In line with ongoing themes and focus areas like sustainability, tech for good, and holistic leadership, there are a number of talks lined up.

Kicking off the sessions on Day 2 will be Ajai Choudhry, Co-founder of HCL and EPIC Foundation. He will take the stage alongside Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory to discuss his journey in India's tech landscape.

With gaming set to be a $5 billion market by 2025, there is no doubt it is ripe for disruption. Dev Bajaj, Chief Strategy Officer at Dream Sports will discuss the power of gaming and the levels of disruptions happening within the sector vis-à-vis technologies like blockchain and extended reality.

For budding entrepreneurs and the perpetually curious, Mumbai Pitch Fest is the event for you. Handpicked startups will get a chance to pitch their businesses to a panel of VCs, hoping to land a chance to take their ideas to the next level.

If you want to learn about the ingredients that make the greatest tech leaders click, do not miss this panel session featuring Ravi Chhabria, Vice President and Managing Director NetApp India; Deep Ganatara, Group CTO of ﻿The Good Glamm Group﻿; and Saket Agarwal, Founder and CEO, Onnivation Ventures.

Along the same lines, Karan Virwani, CEO of WeWork India, will share meaningful insights into how flex-working is unfolding in the country. Malaika Arora, who is best known for her work in Bollywood, will also share her story of finding her feet in the entrepreneurial world.

Hang around to also see the top 25 companies that are taking over the Web3 space.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

