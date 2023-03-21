Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 21, 2023)

StockGro is hiring Chief Meme Officer at Rs 1 lakh a month

Bengaluru-based stock simulation app StockGro is hiring for a chief meme officer at a salary of Rs 1 lakh a month. This opportunity is fully remote, meaning the candidates can be anywhere in the world taking a crack at finance and memes.

The key responsibility of the hired candidate would be to create snackable memes that talk about GenZ and millennials.

StockGro is betting on the latest marketing technique because of its high popularity and acceptability by its target audience. Since short yet impactful memes are more likely to be accepted by these users, the chief meme officer will be responsible for curating, strategising, and distributing to achieve maximum presence.

Ajay Lakhotia, Founder and CEO, StockGro, said, “The slightly unconventional role of the Chief Meme Officer is exactly what we need to connect with our audience. It is imperative to have a strong meme game to build a buzz among the up-and-coming users and entice them to explore StockGro. Our Chief Meme Officer will epitomize creativity in the most unconventional yet relatable way, and we are excited to see the magic of meme marketing.”

Magellanic Cloud Ltd acquires 70% stake in ScanDron Pvt Ltd

Magellanic Cloud Ltd, a publicly listed company on the BSE, has acquired a 70% stake in Scandron Pvt Ltd, a drone manufacturing company. While Magellanic Cloud will now have majority ownership of the company, the current management team of Scandron will continue to lead the company's operations and vision.





The strategic partnership between the two companies is expected to enhance research and development efforts and improve the quality of drone manufacturing in India. Scandron has a clear plan to develop indigenous drone and robot technology, and the partnership aims to reduce reliance on imported technology.





Scandron’s focus will now be on enhancing drone and robotics performance in industries like aerospace, aviation, logistics, defence, and agriculture industries.

The range of investment and acquisition costs is undisclosed as of now.

Gaming startup WinZO to deploy $50M in global gaming ecosystem

Gaming startup WinZO announced the fourth edition of its flagship Game Developer Fund with a corpus of $50 million to support the global gaming ecosystem. It expects to invest at least $10 million of the fund in US-based startups.

The company is looking to invest the fund in startups across all forms of interactive entertainment—game developers and publishers, economies around gaming, content creation, live-ops, and security. The games cover diverse genres from casual, action, and sports to mid-core multiplayer games such as tennis, golf, and more.

So far, WinZO has invested in Web3 gaming firm Upskillz, Web3 gaming community startup IndiGG, UK-based gaming studio Village Studio, India-based gaming studio Bombay Play, and blockchain-based creator economy and streaming startup Glip. The investments ranged from seed to growth stage.





The company is scouting for innovative gaming companies for investments in the Game Developer Conference (GDC), the game industry's premier professional event, in San Francisco.