Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (March 30, 2023)

QubeHealth partners with NPCI, Falcon to launch health wallet

Healthcare financing startup ﻿QubeHealth﻿ has partnered with the National Payments Corporation of India (﻿NPCI﻿) and ﻿Falcon﻿ to roll out premium healthcare payment products for employed Indians.

This partnership will provide QubeHealth with a fast and cost-effective way to reach customers and embed payment and lending products into its offering, a statement said.

Under this alliance, Falcon provides its full-stack backend-as-a-service (BaaS) platform to Qubehealth to embed a healthcare wallet and RuPay co-branded prepaid card for end users. This card will enable employees to get reimbursements on healthcare expenditures from employers.

QubeHealth aggregates healthcare providers, lenders, payment services providers, and Indian corporates to offer healthcare borrowing and payment experience to salaried employees of some of India’s corporates.

Khan Academy India introduces online certification course for teachers

﻿Khan Academy﻿ India has launched a free online certification course for the professional development of teachers in India. It is available free of cost in English, Hindi, Punjabi, and Marathi.

The creation of this course was funded by the online B2B marketplace ﻿IndiaMart﻿.

Khan For Educators consists of instructional videos for teachers on how to use Khan Academy and leverage the platform for managing students and tracking their progress. This course will help them with advanced pedagogical practices like mastery-based learning and differentiated learning.

This course is designed to enable teachers to integrate Khan Academy into their daily teaching practice and mitigate the challenges of using an online tool. Additionally, dedicated learning modules for school principals and teacher educators can effectively support them.

Teachers will have access to training opportunities with certification that acknowledges their efforts to keep up-to-date in the field of education.

