Insightful sessions, power-packed masterclasses, and endless possibilities: TechSparks arrives in Mumbai!

Namaskara, Mumbai!

Taking off from the Silicon Valley of India, the country’s largest startup-tech conference has landed in Mumbai. After 13 successful editions in Bengaluru, YourStory’s flagship event TechSparks is set to bring together trailblazers, innovators, and disruptors of the Indian startup ecosystem—all under one roof.

What's more? TechSparks 2023 Mumbai edition will also host the Mumbai Pitch Fest, an event to spotlight and empower emerging gems of the ecosystem– the undiscovered startups of India, and bring them together at the biggest gathering of potential mentors and investors.

The conference, scheduled for March 22 and 23, 2023, will be hosted at Grand Hyatt Mumbai Hotel and Residences. The themes and focus areas for the Mumbai edition of TechSparks are frontier tech, the India landscape, holistic leadership, tech for good, and sustainability.

But that’s not all. We tell you why you absolutely cannot miss the premier edition of YourStory TechSparks 2023 Mumbai edition.

Learn from the best of best

TechSparks provides a platform to add new knowledge to your arsenal, whether you are an aspiring entrepreneur, a business leader, a techie, or even an investor.

Every year, the conference provides insights into leading technologies that can become powerful business differentiators. The stellar lineup of keynotes, fireside chats, masterclasses, roundtable discussions, and collaboration and connection-building sessions, will provide massive insight and inspiration to all stakeholders.

With this in mind, TechSparks 2023 Mumbai edition has lined up an impressive list of speakers, featuring the who’s who of the startup ecosystem, and beyond.

Some of the marquee speakers include Ajai Chowdhry, one of the six founding members of HCL and the ‘father of Indian hardware;’ actor-turned-strategic investor Malaika Arora; Dream11’s Co-founder Harsh Jain; Nandita Sinha, CEO of Myntra; Dhruvil Sanghvi, Co-founder and CEO of LogiNext; actor, philanthropist, environmentalist, and investor Dia Mirza; Roopa Kumar, Founder and CEO of Purple Quarter; Indian comedian and content creator Niharika NM; celebrity content creator and angel investor Mira Kapoor; Renuka Ramnath, Founder, MD, and CEO of Multiples Equity; Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder and CEO of The Good Glam Group; Rajesh Ramdas, Head-Customer Engineering, Digital Native, Google Cloud India; Abhay Tandon, Digital Innovation Officer of TVS Motor Company; Shashank Randev, Partner at 100x.vc; Vivek Gupta, CTO at CoinDCX; Mayank Kumar, Co-founder and MD of Upgrad; and Amit Gupta, CTO of Rebel Foods; among many others.

What’s in store?

For the last 13 years, TechSparks has been the go-to destination to kindle collaboration among entrepreneurs, investors, enablers, and policymakers. The Mumbai edition promises to unlock two days of learning, while being a platform for wholesome connections and innovation-igniting conversations.

Day 1 of TechSparks 2023 Mumbai edition will begin with an opening address by Shradha Sharma, YourStory Founder and CEO. This will be followed by fireside sessions on scoring big with sports tech—India’s digital revolution; from Mumbai to the world– scaling SaaS with growth hacking; mega trends that will shape India’s tomorrow; and a panel that will discuss early-stage funding strategies in challenging times.

On the first day, attendees will also get to attend a fire-side session on how women entrepreneurs can conquer the business world, where actor-investor Dia Mirza and Myntra CEO Nandita Sinha will have a conversation with Shradha Sharma.

Another panel discussion to look forward to is on creators stealing the show, where Niharika NM, Yashraj Mukhate, and Sanjyot Keer will be in a conversation with Viraj Sheth of Monk Entertainment. Siddhartha Roy, CEO of Hungama Digital Media Entertainment, will also be speaking about ‘Coming on top of Over The Top’.

The second day of TechSparks 2023 Mumbai edition begins with Ajai Chowdhry of HCL spilling the beans on how India can build a path to hardware supremacy. This will be followed by a panel discussion to unveil the secrets of today’s most successful tech leaders– Roopa Kumar of Purple Quarter, Ravi Chhabria of NetApp, and Saket Agarwal of Onnivation. On the main stage, attendees can also catch Karan Virwani of WeWork, narrating the story of WeWork India’s growth.

Day 2 will also feature a session by Exceed on ‘The Power of Three: How content, commerce, and cohorts can help you build a brand that stands out’.

The Mumbai Pitch Fest is scheduled for Day 2, as is the anticipated session by Mira Kapoor who will talk about building a brand beyond Instagram. The second day will end with a bang with actor-turned-investor Malaika Arora’s fireside chat with Shradha Sharma on the actor’s entrepreneurial encore.

Besides these, an exclusive Web 3.0 track will feature panel discussions and fireside chats of the who’s who of the Web 3.0 space. The speakers include Ashish Singhal of CoinSwitch, Sumit Ghosh of Chingari, Deependra Singh of AWS India, Vivek Gupta of CoinCDX, and Sharat Chandra of India Blockchain Forum, among others.

Connect, upgrade, and upskill

TechSparks 2023 Mumbai edition promises more than just interesting and knowledgeable sessions. Attendees will get the opportunity to participate in masterclasses that will dive deep into topical issues, breaking down complex bits and concepts, and providing expert insights.

One cannot talk about technology without mentioning Metaverse, blockchain, spacetech, and Web 3.0. TechSparks 2023 will spotlight the next Top 30 emerging CTOs and CPOs.

The event will also provide a platform for aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs to meet and connect with potential hires, mentors, clients, investors, and partners.

With the cream of the country’s tech and startup ecosystem coming together under one roof, TechSparks will present an opportunity for attendees to interact with their potential employers, and more.

So, gear up for an energy-packed two days, and a celebration of the Indian startup ecosystem!