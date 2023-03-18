For over 13 years, TechSparks has been held in Bengaluru, where thousands congregated at India’s startup capital to join the country’s largest startup-tech conference.

And now, YourStory’s flagship event TechSparks is gearing up for a spectacular premier edition in India’s financial capital, Mumbai, on March 22 and 23, 2023, at Grand Hyatt Mumbai Hotel & Residences.

Some of the most prominent names from the ecosystem, including policymakers, corporate icons, CEOs, and marquee startup investors, have graced TechSparks events in the past years.

The Mumbai edition lineup is no different. With just a few days to go, here are some of the stellar speakers set to be a part of TechSparks 2023 Mumbai edition.

Ajai Chowdhry, the founding father of Indian hardware

As one of the six founding members of HCL, Ajai Chowdhry is regarded as the ‘father of Indian hardware'. A relentless advocate of self-sufficiency in electronics, he joins the impressive lineup of speakers at TechSparks to discuss what it would take for India to emerge as a top electronics product nation.

Malaika Arora, the Bollywood star now dancing to an entrepreneurial beat

Bollywood’s fitness queen, Malaika Arora, has turned strategic investor and joined the modern ayurveda bandwagon with Kapiva, a modern D2C ayurvedic homegrown brand (among other things). Hear first hand from her at TechSparks Mumbai as she discusses her interesting career arc and her new role as a startup strategic investor.

Harsh Jain, the founder hitting sixers for the gametech sector

Dream11 is the 8th most downloaded game in the WORLD! Remarkable given the fact that it’s not even available globally. We’re super thrilled that Harsh Jain, the co-founder of the startup, will be at TechSparks Mumbai with his first-hand insights on what it takes to score big time in the startup world.

Dia Mirza, the actor, philanthropist, environmentalist, and investor

She’s a woman who wears many hats — actor, producer, UN (United Nations) Secretary-General's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Advocate, and UNDP (United Nations Development Programme) Goodwill Ambassador. Dia Mirza has backed several startups as an investor including Greendigo, an organic clothing brand for children; eco-friendly D2C (direct-to-consumer) home, kitchen and personal care brand Beco; toy startup Shumee, and many more. Catch her session at TechSparks Mumbai where she talks about caring for the planet, cultural entrepreneurship, and bridging her various passions.

Aakrit Vaish, the man leading one of the world’s leading conversational AI startups

Haptik recently introduced three new datasets for the NLP community that have the potential to emerge as a major benchmark for intent detection globally. The paper also benchmarks intent detection accuracy of Haptik, which is at par and in some cases better than the likes of Google's DialogFlow, Microsft LUIS, and Rasa. Co-founder and CEO Aakrit Vaish is all set to spark an inspiring conversation at TechSparks Mumbai.

Roopa Kumar, the woman playing matchmaker to CTOs

Roopa Kumar is the Founder and CEO of bespoke CTO search firm Purple Quarter. She has been instrumental in identifying tech leadership positions for the likes of Razorpay, BigBasket, Swiggy, and more. Catch Roopa at TechSparks 2023 as she tells us what makes the best tech leaders and where to find them.

Bhavik Koladiya, the copy-paste founder

Bhavik Koladiya, is the co-founder of OTPless, the startup that’s taking the authentication world by storm. OTPless leverages the global power of WhatsApp to verify the mobile number of users, and allows businesses to deploy the solution by simply copy-pasting the button to your login page, to go OTPless. OPTless is tracing a path similar to Auth0, which revolutionised email-based login and there’s nothing ‘less’ about Bhavik when it comes to delivering on inspiration.

Niharika NM, the youngest YouTube Creators for Change Ambassador

This LA-based Indian comedian and content creator has 2 million Instagram followers and over 700,000 YouTube subscribers. Her recent video 'Living Alone 101' went viral on Instagram and hit 14 million views in just under 15 days. Another video, 'One Way Street It Is', hit 10 million views within a week. Watch this world-famous influencer go from reel to real at TechSparks Mumbai.

Dhruvil Sanghvi, the CEO of LogiNext that’s decoding what’s next

Growing at an average rate of 120% YoY, LogiNext is amongst the fastest growing SaaS companies today. The man at the helm, Dhruvil, is recognised as one of the youngest and fastest growing startup CEOs in India, and we’re excited to have him at TechSparks Mumbai as he works to make LogiNext the Google of supply-chain logistics.

We’re also thrilled to host Dhanraj Kidiyoor, Founder, PWIP; Amritagandha Dutta, Founder and CEO, Expand AI; Ravi Chhabria, Vice President Engineering & Managing Director, NetApp India; Karan Virwani, CEO, WeWork India; Kumar Saha, Founder & CTO, NDHGO; Vineet Sethi, SVP - Diversified Financial Services, PayU; Lokesh Rao, Co-founder & CEO, Trace Network Labs; Rajesh; Ramdas, Head of Customer Engineering, Digital Native, Google Cloud India; Chirag Sanghani, Head - Media, Entertainment & Gaming Business, Google Cloud India; Gurpiar Sibia, Customer Engineering Leader - Digital Natives Business, Google Cloud India Debasis, Bhattacharya, Customer Engineering Leader - Digital Natives Business Google Cloud India’; Saikiran Appalla, Founder and CEO, SCOPE; Anshoo Sharma, Co-founder & CEO, Magicpin; Anil Pinapala; CEO & Founder, Flexpay by Vivifi; Mairu Gupta, Chief Business Officer, Trace Network Labs; Rahul Gonsalves, Founder, Obvious; Dev Bajaj, Chief Strategy Officer, Dream Sports; Amit Sharma; Chief Technology Officer; Dream Sports; Bruno Goveas, Director, Cloud Computing, Akamai; Sreevathsa, Prabhakar, Founder, Servify; Firasat Durrani; Co-Founder & VP, Operations, Loco; Atul Soneja; Chief Operating Officer, Citius Tech; Saket Agarwal, Founder & CEO, Onnivation; Deependra Singh; Head - Late Stage Startup Ecosystem, AWS India; Anand Jain, Co-founder & Chief Product Officer, CleverTap; Vikram Singh, Founder & CEO, Antier Solutions; Rajesh Uppal, CIO & MEB – (HR, IT, DE, and Safety) Maruti Suzuki India Ltd; Tejas Baldev, Sales Director - APAC, Redis; Kunal Gupta, Vice President Of Technology, Magicpin; Yashoraj Tyagi, CTO & CBO, CASHe; Mrunmay Mehta, COO, WOW Skin Science; Rahul Kothari, CBO, Razorpay; Manish Taneja, Co-founder & CEO, Purplle; and Yogesh Lele, Startups Business Developement - India - ISV & ECOM, AWS India, to name a few, as speakers for TechSparks 2023 Mumbai edition.

Excited to know the full list of speakers? Click here.

Across its 13 editions thus far, TechSparks has hosted government leaders, unicorn founders, influencers, VCs, entrepreneurs, and business leaders. This year too, YourStory has curated some fantastic speakers, tracks, and topics for its attendees. You get to hear from the best and brightest minds in the industry from India and beyond.

By attending curated sessions, you will learn about scaling, staying agile, navigating crises, and more. During keynotes, hear from the top minds of the industry on topics that cut across sectors, geographies, and themes.

Access all of this and more, at TechSparks 2023 Mumbai edition with a specially discounted all-access early bird ticket. Hurry! Prices go up very soon!