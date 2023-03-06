Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

upGrad subsidiary Campus lays off 30% of workforce: Report

By Team YS
March 06, 2023, Updated on : Mon Mar 06 2023 14:32:59 GMT+0000
upGrad subsidiary Campus lays off 30% of workforce: Report
The layoffs affected at least 120 of the 300 employees of upGrad Campus, a video-learning solutions provider.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

upGrad Campus (previously ﻿Impartus﻿), which was acquired by Ronnie Screwvala's ﻿upGrad﻿in 2021 for Rs 150 crore, has reportedly laid off about 30% of its workforce.

The layoffs affected at least 120 of the 300 employees of upGrad Campus, a video-learning solutions provider, according to a Financial Express report.

YourStory could not independently verify the report. upGrad has not responded to queries sent by YourStory at the time of publication.

Impartus, post the acquisition, was integrated into upGrad and rebranded as ‘upGrad Campus’. It targeted higher education institutions and college students.

upGrad Campus is the edtech giant's second subsidiary to lay off employees in recent months. Harappa Education, which was acquired by the edtech unicorn last July at a value of Rs 300 crore, recently laid off about 60 employees or 30% of its 200-strong workforce.

ALSO READ
upGrad CEO Arjun Mohan Steps down

The development also comes at a time when edtech unicorns are witnessing losses, laying off employees, slowing expansion plans, and trying to conserve cash amid a funding winter.

Since its inception, upGrad has acquired 14 companies under different verticals—upskilling and reskilling programmes, test prep, courses for college students, study abroad segment, and short skilling courses. 

However, the acquisition of Exampur, an online learning startup for competitive examinations, fell through last December. 

In November, IPO-bound upGrad also announced plans to consolidate all its mergers and acquisitions in India into One upGrad, and complete the integration process by March-June 2023.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Agritech firm DeHaat's FY23 revenue set to rise by over 80% to Rs 2,300 Cr

TCS emerges as top employer in UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa

Freecharge CEO Siddharth Mehta quits to start his own venture

Off Duty, ParaBooking raise early-stage funding

Daily Capsule
Zoomcar’s failure to launch
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

TCS emerges as top employer in UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa

33% of debt investments made to women led enterprises, impact businesses: Caspian Debt

Off Duty, ParaBooking raise early-stage funding

C3 MED-TECH PVT. LTD.: Improving vision with affordable and portable ophthalmic screening devices