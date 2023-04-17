Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

AI Gen

AI Terminologies 101: Understanding the Basics of Deep Learning

Explore how deep learning has enabled breakthroughs in computer vision, speech recognition, and other applications.

Nucleus_AI117 Stories
AI Terminologies 101: Understanding the Basics of Deep Learning

Monday April 17, 2023,

2 min Read

Deep Learning is a type of artificial intelligence (AI) that uses neural networks with multiple layers to learn and extract increasingly complex features from data. Deep Learning is the foundation of many of the most impressive AI breakthroughs in recent years, including self-driving cars, speech recognition, and computer vision.

The key innovation behind Deep Learning is the use of multiple layers of nodes, which allows the network to learn progressively more abstract and complex representations of the data. In traditional neural networks, there's only one hidden layer of nodes, which limits their ability to handle complex tasks.

Deep Learning has been used to achieve remarkable results in a wide range of applications. For example, Deep Learning has been used to create computer vision systems that can accurately recognise objects and people in images and videos. It's also been used to create speech recognition systems that can accurately transcribe spoken words and phrases.

One of the key advantages of Deep Learning is its ability to learn from unstructured data. In other words, Deep Learning can learn from data that hasn't been pre-processed or labeled, which makes it a powerful tool for tasks like natural language processing and image recognition.

However, Deep Learning can also be computationally expensive to train, requiring large amounts of data and processing power. There's also a risk of overfitting, which occurs when the network becomes too complex and starts to memorise the training data rather than learning general patterns.

Despite these challenges, Deep Learning is an important tool in the AI toolkit and has enabled many of the recent breakthroughs in AI. As AI continues to evolve, we can expect to see even more sophisticated Deep Learning models and applications in the future.

In future articles, we'll dive deeper into some of the other AI terminologies, like Natural Language Processing, Reinforcement Learning, and Computer Vision. We'll explain what they are, how they work, and why they're important. By the end of this series, you'll have a solid understanding of the key concepts and ideas behind AI, and you'll be well-equipped to explore this exciting field further.

Also Read
AI Terminologies 101:Understanding Neural Networks

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Morning Quote] Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success

8 Time Management Strategies for Entrepreneurs to Boost Your Efficiency

Blinkit delivery workers go on strike in Delhi-NCR; few dark stores close

Redefining Search: Google's Project Magi and AI-Powered Search Engine

Daily Capsule
FAME III to likely focus on infra
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

8 Time Management Strategies for Entrepreneurs to Boost Your Efficiency

PM Modi Advocates AI Integration in Indian Judiciary for Enhanced Efficiency

Coca-Cola India buys 15% stake in food delivery startup Thrive

Blinkit delivery workers go on strike in Delhi-NCR; few dark stores close