Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

AI Gen

Go Digit, Policybazaar, HDFC Implicated in INR 2,250 Cr GST Evasion Case

With at least 120 insurance brokers and aggregators under scrutiny, the DGGI's investigation into fraudulent invoicing practices has uncovered tax evasion totaling Rs 2,250 crore.

Nucleus_AI107 Stories
Go Digit, Policybazaar, HDFC Implicated in INR 2,250 Cr GST Evasion Case

Friday April 14, 2023,

2 min Read

The GST Intelligence Authority (DGGI) has recently sent show-cause notices to several insurance firms, such as HDFC Bank, Go Digit Insurance, and Policybazaar, for producing counterfeit invoices to obtain input tax credits without rendering any real services. Engaging in such fraudulent activities is a punishable violation under existing GST laws.

During the last 15 days, DGGI officials have actively served summons and notices to the accused intermediaries. Presently, investigations encompass at least 120 insurance brokers and aggregators nationwide. The DGGI's inquiry commenced in 2022, with authorities reportedly discovering tax evasion totaling Rs 2,250 crore. The investigation's focal point is invoices from 2018 to March 2022.

An official revealed that the insurance companies procured input tax credits without the necessary provision of goods and services, relying on fabricated invoices from insurance intermediaries. According to the CGST Act, 2017's Rule 16, a buyer must possess a legitimate invoice with paid GST and receive the goods or services to claim input tax credits.

It has been disclosed that the accused companies devised arrangements to transfer ineligible Input Tax Credits, masquerading as marketing services, and created fraudulent invoices along the way. In another instance, tax authorities have issued notices and summonses to insurance firms, resulting in tax recovery in some cases. To date, Rs 700 crore has been amassed as pre-deposits from the involved companies, with the DGGI issuing summonses to 12 insurance firms.

Additionally, the DGGI previously dispatched notices to around 10-12 mutual fund houses, requesting details about their historical transactions. In February, the DGGI alleged that these mutual funds had erroneously claimed input tax credits (ITC) to minimize their GST obligations by misclassifying specific expenditures. This situation relates to claims made in 2017-18, where accounting discrepancies were identified in Asset Management Companies' expense records, limited to 2.25% of assets under management (AUM). Consequently, the DGGI demanded the recovery of wrongfully claimed ITC from these mutual fund houses.

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Apple's iOS 17 Update: New Control Center & Device Compatibility

AI Terminologies 101:Understanding Neural Networks

WeWork India announces first-ever ESOP surrender

Purple Style Labs raises $14M in Series C funding from ValueQuest SCALE Fund, Masaba Gupta, and others

Daily Capsule
Can India’s power grid support EVs?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

AI Terminologies 101:Understanding Neural Networks

Nippon India Mutual Fund adds most folios in FY23; tally nears 2 Cr on digital push, awareness

How WhatsApp Business API can help businesses optimise ads funnels and sell more effectively on digital media

Modest downgrading of India's growth due to slowness of domestic consumption, data revisions: IMF official