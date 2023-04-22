India improves in global ranking for logistics

India’s ranking in the latest World Bank Logistics Performance Index of 139 countries went up by six places to 38 this year from 44 in 2018.

According to the World Bank report, the Indian government has made investments in both soft and hard infrastructure, connecting port gateways on both coasts to the economic poles in the hinterland.

“Technology has been a critical component of this effort, with implementation under a public-private partnership of a supply chain visibility platform, which contributed to remarkable reductions of delays,” it said.

India's ranking for international shipments improved significantly, moving up from 44 in 2018 to 22 in 2023. Meanwhile, it stood at 48th position in logistics competence and equality—up by four places.

Additionally, the country improved three places in tracking and tracing, now ranking at 38.

The report highlights that end-to-end supply chain digitalisation is allowing countries, particularly emerging economies like India, to shorten port delays by up to 70% compared to those in developed countries.

The demand for green logistics is also rising, with 75% of shippers looking for environmentally friendly options when exporting to high-income countries. "This presents an opportunity for India to further improve its logistics performance by investing in green logistics," it added.