Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Cyber Security

Rentomojo suffers data breach; hackers steal customer data

The furniture rental startup said payments information of users has not been compromised since the firm does not store financial data

Sowmya Ramasubramanian99 Stories
Rentomojo suffers data breach; hackers steal customer data

Thursday April 20, 2023,

1 min Read

Bengaluru-backed ﻿Rentomojo﻿ has suffered a data breach through which hackers gained unauthorised access to its customer database.

The hackers were able to access a few cases of personally identifiable information by exploiting the cloud misconfiguration through extremely sophisticated attacks, Geetansh Bamania, CEO and co-founder of Rentomojo, said in an email to users.

The furniture rental company initiated an investigation and engaged cybersecurity and legal experts as soon as it became aware of the incident.

However, the data breach has no impact on any financial information. "We assure you that this has no impact on any financial information like credit cards, debit cards or UPI as we never store them in our database," the email said.

It is not known how many customers are impacted. YourStory has sent queries to Rentomojo, this story will be updated with its response.

How to keep your business safer from hackers
Also Read
APAC accounted for 31% of cyberattacks globally in 2022: IBM Security

The company has undertaken several steps to prevent repeated cyberattack incidents including securing the database and encrypted all information stored in the database, implementing multi-factor authentication, conducting security audits, and reviewing third-party plugins.

"We want to assure you that your trust in our company is our top priority. We are working tirelessly to ensure the highest level of security," Bamania added.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

EcoSoul Home bags $10M in Series A round led by Accel Partners, Singh Capital Partners

BYJU’S in talks to raise funds from 10X AD, Apollo Global Management: Report

[MORNING QUOTE] Your time is limited, don't waste it living someone else's life

How ParkMate is working to solve urban parking problems

Daily Capsule
PhysicsWallah’s marathon sprint
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Twitter rival Koo lays off 30% staff amid tough market conditions

Innovations, insights and more: NetApp Excellerator gears up for the Demo Day of Cohort 11

BYJU’S in talks to raise funds from 10X AD, Apollo Global Management: Report

EcoSoul Home bags $10M in Series A round led by Accel Partners, Singh Capital Partners