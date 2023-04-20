Rentomojo suffers data breach; hackers steal customer data

Bengaluru-backed ﻿Rentomojo﻿ has suffered a data breach through which hackers gained unauthorised access to its customer database.

The hackers were able to access a few cases of personally identifiable information by exploiting the cloud misconfiguration through extremely sophisticated attacks, Geetansh Bamania, CEO and co-founder of Rentomojo, said in an email to users.

The furniture rental company initiated an investigation and engaged cybersecurity and legal experts as soon as it became aware of the incident.

However, the data breach has no impact on any financial information. "We assure you that this has no impact on any financial information like credit cards, debit cards or UPI as we never store them in our database," the email said.

It is not known how many customers are impacted. YourStory has sent queries to Rentomojo, this story will be updated with its response.

The company has undertaken several steps to prevent repeated cyberattack incidents including securing the database and encrypted all information stored in the database, implementing multi-factor authentication, conducting security audits, and reviewing third-party plugins.

"We want to assure you that your trust in our company is our top priority. We are working tirelessly to ensure the highest level of security," Bamania added.