Finance

Sebi celebrates 35th foundation day; unveils new logo

The watchdog continues to believe in and follow its rich tradition of consultation and partnership with the industry,

Press Trust of India7620 Stories
Sebi celebrates 35th foundation day; unveils new logo

Wednesday April 12, 2023,

2 min Read

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday unveiled a new logo on the occasion of its 35th foundation day.

The logo was unveiled in the presence of former Chairmen, former and present Whole Time Members of the regulator, Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) said in a statement

According to the statement, with this combination of data, technology, consultation and partnership, SEBI is well on the way to establishing global best practices in the securities market.

"SEBI's new logo seeks to reflect the unique combination of rich traditions of the regulator and new data and technology-based approach to all the three areas of its mandate in the securities market - Development and Regulation of the Securities Market and Investor Protection," SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said.

SEBI was established in April 1988.

trading
Also Read
SEBI in talks to use Vegas casinos' AI tech to catch insider trading

To bring transparency in expenses and curb misselling, markets regulator ﻿SEBI earlier this week asked alternative investment funds (AIFs) to provide an option of "direct plan" for investors and introduced a trail model for distribution commission. In addition, the regulator issued guidelines with respect to excluding an investor from an investment of AIF.

Last month, it approved a slew of proposals, including ending the practice of individuals holding permanent directorship at boards of listed companies and putting in place a framework to prevent frauds by stock brokers.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

close

