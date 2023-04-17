Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

Second meeting of G20 Digital Economy Working Group begins in Hyderabad

Global experts will share their experience in emerging and telecom technologies and on technology led inclusive development.

Press Trust of India7645 Stories
Second meeting of G20 Digital Economy Working Group begins in Hyderabad

Monday April 17, 2023,

2 min Read

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will organise the second in-person meeting of G20 Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) in Hyderabad from April 17-19, officials said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, MeitY Secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma and Telecom Secretary K Rajaraman said the inaugural address will be given by Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayanaswamy.

The side events would focus primarily on digital connectivity and would comprise three panel discussions on the thematic areas namely High-Speed Mobile Broadband and its impacts on lives, society, and industry, Digital Inclusion: Connecting the Unconnected, and Sustainable, Green Digital Infrastructure: Challenges and Opportunities, the officials said.

Global experts will share their experience in emerging and telecom technologies and on technology led inclusive development.

On the second and third day of the meetings, G20 members, invited guests from countries and international organisations, would discuss extensively the actionable deliverables in priority areas namely Digital Public Infrastructure', Cybersecurity' and Digital Skilling'.

The delegates would visit the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad, to gain first-hand knowledge of India's expertise in the emerging digital and telecom technologies namely 5G-i, 6G, Internet of Things (IoT) and various cases pertaining to welfare of citizens, the officials said.

A workshop titled Multi-stakeholder Consultation for Mutual Recognition of Digital Skills' would also be held on April 18.

The Stay Safe Online (SSO)' campaign and G20 Digital Innovation Alliance (DIA)' have been launched under Indian Presidency to engage with common people especially youths and entrepreneurs in G20 Member States, the officials said.

As part of India's G20 presidency, MeitY had organised the first Digital Economy Working Group meeting in Lucknow in February.

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Edtech platform Toprankers acquires ProBano to enter career guidance category

HealthifyMe's Tushar Vashisht on why running out of money was blessing in disguise

[Weekly funding roundup April 10-14] VC inflow into startups remains muted

Uber India signs pact with AAI to build cab service zones at airports

Daily Capsule
FAME III to likely focus on infra
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

How corporates, government, investors and academia can come together to revolutionise the Indian startup ecosystem

The Future of Finnovation 2023 is here

Edtech platform Toprankers acquires ProBano to enter career guidance category

Sensex, Nifty tumble in early trade dragged down by IT counters; Infosys falls nearly 12%