Startup news and updates: daily roundup (April 14, 2023)

Direct2U raises Rs 1.8 Cr in seed round

Ecommerce firm Direct2U has raised Rs 1.8 crore in a seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV).

The funds raised will be used for technology development, hiring, marketing and expansion plans.

Direct2U is a consumer durables marketplace that brings together lead generation, order fulfilment, cash (online transfer), and credit purchase options, along with doorstep delivery for the demand-rich, underpenetrated rural Indian consumers in the deep rural pockets of Bharat. It operates on a business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) model.

With partnerships with major brands like Samsung, Vivo, and Prestige, Direct2U offers a wide range of products to the rural audience in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Odisha. The company has implemented a unique OTP mechanism and visual proof of delivery to build trust with MFI partners. Since its revenue generation started in January 2023, Direct2U has experienced a growth of 12% in February 2023. The company has also expanded its operations and currently operates in these states with 23 warehouses.

WhatsApp launches new security features

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp recently launched a set of new security features to enhance the security and privacy of its users. These include Account Protect, Device Verification, and Automatic security codes.

One of the features is account protect which will do double-checks if users wish to switch to another device. The app will ask the old device to verify that the user wants to take this step as an extra security check. This feature can help alert you to an unauthorised attempt to move your account to another device.

Another feature called device verification will save the users from mobile device malware. The app has added checks to help authenticate the users' accounts.

WhatsApp comes with a security code verification feature that ensures the user that they are chatting with the intended recipient. “To make this process easier and more accessible to everyone, we’re rolling out a security feature based on a process called “Key Transparency” that allows you to automatically verify that you have a secure connection,” WhatsApp said in a statement.

DNEG signs MOU to acquire Prime Focus Technologies

DNEG, a leading visual entertainment services company, has entered into a memorandum of understanding to buy Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), a cloud-based software and artificial intelligence (AI) technology for the media and entertainment (M&E) industry.

Acquiring PFT's media workflow and automation software suite, CLEAR, and the purpose-built AI platform, CLEAR AI will enable DNEG to expand its media tech and distribution services, including fulfillment, localisation, and marketing. It will also allow DNEG's client base to manage their content's entire lifecycle with one trusted partner.

The proposed transaction is subject to customary due diligence, corporate approvals, and lender consent.

Prime Focus Limited, has offices located across North America, the United Kingdom, and India.

AWS Control Tower recognises HCLTech as a service delivery partner

HCLTech, a global technology company, has been recognised as a Service Delivery Partner (SDP) for AWS Control Tower.

AWS Control Tower is a service from Amazon that helps customers deploy applications while reducing overall costs and added complexities. HCLTech provides cloud security solutions to AWS Control Tower to manage their AWS environment. As an AWS premier consulting partner, HCLTech has engineered the tools to support AWS Control Tower deployments for global enterprises across various industry verticals.

AWS offers news services to make AI and ML more accessible to users

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced new ways to make generative AI more accessible to customers.

One of these new services is called Amazon Bedrock, which will help in building and scaling generative AI applications, by giving customers easy access to foundation models (FMs). With this the customers can easily find the right model for what they’re trying to get done, privately customize FMs with their own data, and easily integrate and deploy them into their applications using the AWS tools.

AWS is also offering Inf2 instances powered by AWS Inferentia2 chips, which are more energy-efficient and cost less to run, making generative AI more accessible to more people.

They are also providing new Trn1n instances powered by AWS Trainium chips, which help developers train generative AI models more quickly and at a lower cost. Trn1 instances, powered by Trainium, can deliver up to 50% savings on training costs over any other EC2 instance and are optimized to distribute training across multiple servers connected with 800 Gbps of second-generation Elastic Fabric Adapter (EFA) networking.

AWS is also offering free access to Amazon CodeWhisperer for individual developers, which provides real-time coding assistance.

Zee Music renews agreements with YouTube and Meta

Zee Music Company, a division of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, has renewed its licensing agreement with two of the world's largest digital content-streaming companies—YouTube, and Meta (formerly known as Facebook)—for three and two years, respectively.





The company's music collection has already garnered over 290 billion views across its YouTube channels with 130 million plus subscribers.





As part of the deal, users can continue to use Zee Music Company’s entire catalogue across YouTube as well as Meta platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram.

The company’s music libraries from India will offer users and YouTube Shorts creators access to the most current and popular music trends. This development is significant as YouTube continues to be one of the most important digital content platforms worldwide, with a massive user base.

Zee Music Company has a rich catalogue across many different genres including film and non-film music, as well as devotional and pop music in more than 22 languages. In the last fiscal year, the label released over 2,500+ new songs.

Koo pays tribute to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar with its like button

As India celebrates Ambedkar Jayanti, Koo, a multilingual microblogging platform, paid its tribute by converting its like button to a floating icon with Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s image.

Through this special update, the platform aims at celebrating the principles of equality, liberty, and fraternity enshrined in the Indian constitution.

"Dr Ambedkar's contributions to India's social, economic, and political fabric are immeasurable, and we at Koo are honoured to commemorate his birth anniversary with this special update,” Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-founder and CEO of Koo, says.

Launched in March 2020, Koo is the second-largest micro-blogging platform available to the world—offering 20+ global languages. It is an independent startup backed by global investors including Tiger Global and Accel Partners. To date, it has over 60 million downloads and is used in over 100 countries.

GPS Renewables appoints Prabhunath Gupta as Executive VP of Business Development

GPS Renewables, a full-stack biofuels firm based in Bengaluru, has appointed Prabhunath Gupta as Executive Vice President of Business Development for its Biofuel EPC Vertical.





According to the press release, Gupta was previously heading gas marketing at H-Energy (Hiranandani Group) and heading Business Development at OCS Services where he was responsible for end-to-end management of strategic planning, business development, marketing, tendering, proposals, and costing, among many other responsibilities.





Prior to that he was a part of the L&T Hydrocarbon business development team and had also worked as an Executive Assistant to Shri AM Naik, L&T Chairman.

Dubai-based Global Educational Venture joins hands with King’s College

Dubai-based educational company Global Educational Venture has collaborated with King’s College based in the UK to provide holistic education across the globe in various disciplines like science, commerce, the humanities, liberal arts, and more.

This unique approach to education aims to provide students with the necessary support to become great thinkers, creative problem solvers, artists, musicians, sportsmen and sportswomen, entrepreneurs and future leaders. This partnership opens the way for the establishment of quality British schools across the regions of India, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, and Nepal.

According to the agreement, GEV has been granted exclusive rights to establish and develop King’s College across all the regions. These schools will cater to learners of age groups 3-18 years while covering K-12 education (kindergarten to grade 12) preferably offering Cambridge curriculum leading to IGCSE and A Levels or IB diploma.

Many top investors and partners of GEV have plans to invest around $750 million in the coming years to develop world-class schools with the very highest educational standards.

