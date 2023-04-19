Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

Blinkit delivery partners strike has no material impact on financial performance: Zomato

Delivery partners associated with Zomato's e-grocery division Blinkit are protesting for the second-straight week over a change in the commissions system.

Sowmya Ramasubramanian95 Stories
Blinkit delivery partners strike has no material impact on financial performance: Zomato

Wednesday April 19, 2023,

2 min Read

The ongoing strike by delivery partners associated with Blinkit and the temporary closure of a few stores have no material impact on Zomato's operations and financial performance, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday sought clarification from the food delivery firm on news reports stating that Blinkit had temporarily closed stores after delivery partners protested a change in payout structure.

"These disruptions and changes have no material impact on the operations/financial performance of the company (meaningfully less than 1% revenue impact), and hence, we believe that this event does not warrant any disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015," Zomato said in the filing.

Blikit's delivery partners are protesting against the company's updated commissions system in Delhi-NCR for the second-straight week, saying the grocery delivery firm has brought down commissions to Rs 15 from Rs 30.

These partners met Gurugram Deputy Labour Commissioner Dinesh Kumar and submitted their demands on Monday. Representatives of Blinkit were also present at the meeting.

Also Read
Blinkit to launch Urban Company-like vertical for home services: Report

The Deepinder Goyal-led company said it shut down some stores for a few days to ensure the safety of its employees at stores and the delivery partners. Most of these stores have now resumed operations.

Delivery partner payouts were restructured to address the needs of delivery partners, improve customer experience, and reduce cancellations and order rejection frauds by a few delivery partners in the system, the company said, noting that such changes are implemented from time to time.

At the time of publishing, Zomato's shares gained 2.5% to Rs 54.65 apiece.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

8 Time Management Strategies for Entrepreneurs to Boost Your Efficiency

India surpasses China to become world's most populous nation, shows UN data

Startup news and updates: Daily Roundup (April 19, 2023)

Meta to begin company-wide layoffs: Report

Daily Capsule
Flipkart B2B arm’s playbook
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

India surpasses China to become world's most populous nation, shows UN data

On This Day: India's Space Journey Began with Aryabhata in 1975

Startup news and updates: Daily Roundup (April 19, 2023)

PE-VC investments in India drop by 12% in 2022: Report