Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Edtech

ALLEN Career Institute appoints Nitin Kukreja as CEO

Nitin Kukreja, who has over two decades of experience in leadership, strategy and investing roles across various sectors, has been associated with ALLEN as a board member.

Ishan Patra119 Stories
ALLEN Career Institute appoints Nitin Kukreja as CEO

Wednesday May 03, 2023,

2 min Read

Coaching institute ﻿ALLEN Career Institute﻿, on Wednesday, said it has appointed Nitin Kukreja as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to lead its transformational journey as it focuses to deliver a digital-first consumer experience at scale.

The Kota-based company said Kukreja and his team will combine ALLEN’s deep-rooted academic excellence with technology to scale its business, expanding its reach to more students.

“Nitin is a values-driven leader with exceptional strategic capabilities and strong experience in scaling businesses. He will combine the two Ts of Teaching and Technology to offer outcome-driven learning to students,” Brajesh Maheshwari, Chairman of ALLEN Career Institute, said in a statement. “We look forward to Nitin helping realise the full potential of ALLEN’s pioneering position and its 35-year-old legacy.”

Kukreja, who has over two decades of experience in leadership, strategy and investing roles across various sectors, has been associated with ALLEN as a board member.

In his last role, he was the Managing Director of Marigold Park Capital Advisors, leading investments in consumer-tech companies. Prior to that, Kukreja was CEO of Star Sports, and was part of the core leadership team that drove the transformation of Star India into one of Asia’s largest media companies.

Edtech
Also Read
BYJU’S appoints Vedanta’s Ajay Goel as CFO

Under Kukreja’s leadership, ALLEN aims to expand its reach to 2.5 crore from 3.0 lakh students. 

“I firmly believe that technology can multiply Allen’s positive impact manifold. I look forward to building a future-ready ALLEN and deliver on the aspirations of crores of learners,” Kukreja said. “I’m confident that the Board’s vision, Allen’s brand and our strong team will help us tremendously in this journey.”

Last May, Bodhi Tree Systems, a platform between James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems and Uday Shankar, the former president of Disney APAC, announced a $600 million investment and strategic partnership with ALLEN.

Subsequently, the 35-year-old company entered the edtech space, launching its digital arm ALLEN Digital. Recently, it launched the ALLEN NExT App, a platform designed for PG medical students.

Founded by Rajesh Maheshwari in 1988, ALLEN helps engineering and medical students in college entrance examinations. The company says it has helped 28 lakh students since its inception. ALLEN has a strong record of selection in exams such as NEET, AIIMS, JEE Main, and JEE Advanced, with more than 200 classroom centres in 53 cities.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Credit card platform Kiwi raises $6M in pre-Seed round led by Nexus, Stellaris

Turning Ugly Fruits into a $2 Billion Business: The Misfits Market Story

Zoom gets a pan-India telecom licence

Freshworks Q1 revenue rises 20% Y-o-Y to $138M, beating own estimates

Daily Capsule
Swiggy shuts down Handpicked
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Zoom gets a pan-India telecom licence

Focus on infra, investment, innovation, inclusivity needed for sustainable growth: Nirmala Sitharaman

WTO needs to look at farm subsidy issue with open mind: FM Sitharaman

Accel unveils new format of Atoms programme with a focus on AI, Industry 5.0