Empowering the visually impaired: Thinkerbell Labs' journey towards inclusive education

In a country with a population of over 1.4 billion people, India is home to one of the largest visually impaired populations in the world. Approximately 40 million individuals live with visual impairments, facing unique challenges in their daily lives. Among them, an alarming statistic reveals that less than 1% of visually impaired individuals in India are literate, creating a significant barrier to their professional and personal growth.

India's visually impaired population, which includes over 1.6 million visually impaired children, faces numerous obstacles in accessing quality education. The traditional teaching method of Braille, relied upon for over a century, often fails to engage young learners, making the learning process monotonous and unstimulating. The success of visually impaired students heavily depends on the availability and skills of specialised educators. As a result, many children with visual impairments struggle to acquire essential literacy skills, limiting their opportunities for future success.

Enter Thinkerbell Labs: Empowering through innovation

Driven by a deep sense of responsibility, four young individuals Aman Srivastava, Sanskriti Dawle, Dilip Ramesh, and Saif Shaikh decided to take action and address this educational inequality.

During their college years at BITS Pilani, they actively engaged in various organisations dedicated to social causes. “We observed that while we as sighted individuals learned through games and toys during our childhood, students with blindness didn’t have such options. The teaching method of Braille had remained largely unchanged for over a century, making it monotonous and boring to young children. The success of a blind student heavily relied on the skills of their teacher. If the teacher was good, the child learned well, and if not, it was difficult,” they shared.

Motivated by the urgent need to make education inclusive for visually impaired individuals, they embarked on a journey to develop a viable solution. Over the next two years, they dedicated themselves to extensive research and development. Their hard work and perseverance paid off when they created their flagship product, Annie.

Annie: Redefining Braille Education

With their solution in hand, they founded ﻿Thinkerbell Labs﻿, a startup dedicated to making education inclusive for all. They believed that Annie had the potential to transform the lives of visually impaired children, empowering them with the skills and knowledge necessary for a bright future.

Annie addresses multiple challenges faced by visually impaired students in their Braille learning journey. Thinkerbell Labs, an alumnus of the JioGenNext, ensures that visually impaired students have access to high-quality Braille education, irrespective of their geographical location or socio-economic background.

Annie goes beyond conventional Braille teaching methods by incorporating interactive audio feedback, tactile interfaces, and adaptive learning techniques. These features enable visually impaired students to learn Braille independently, reducing their dependence on specialised educators.

“Annie aims to reduce the heavy dependency on special educators. Traditionally, the success of a blind student's learning journey has heavily relied on the skills and availability of specialised teachers. However, by incorporating interactive audio feedback, tactile interfaces, and adaptive learning techniques, Annie empowers students to learn Braille independently, minimising the need for constant supervision and guidance,” they explained.

By making the learning process enjoyable and captivating, Annie fosters engagement and inspiration among young learners, revolutionising the way Braille is taught.

Making a lasting impact

“Our goal is to empower them with the necessary skills and knowledge to lead independent, fulfilling lives while promoting equal opportunities for education and personal growth,” they said.

The startup initially focused on building partnerships with government organisations, NGOs, philanthropic organisations, public sector undertakings, and businesses through corporate social responsibility initiatives. They aimed to reach as many visually impaired children as possible and make a significant impact on Braille literacy rates.

Their unique approach to education and the transformative effects of Annie soon caught the attention of investors. They managed to secure funding from angel investors who shared their vision and were committed to driving social change. Additionally, it has entered into multi-year contracts with distributors to expand their reach. One notable partnership was with the American Printing House for the Blind, which allowed children from all 50 states in the US to access Polly (the US variant of Annie). Within India, Annie has been deployed in 75+ learning centres. One of the centres is at Devnar School for the Blind, Hyderabad, the largest Blind School in India, set up in partnership with Micron Technology, a leading global tech company.

Additionally, Thinkerbell Labs showcased its potential on the first season of Shark Tank India, where it captivated the attention of the sharks, including Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, and Peyush Bansal. The company's compelling vision and innovative solutions led to a successful funding round, securing Rs. 1.05 crore at 3% equity.

One of the significant highlights was when the company received recognition from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Digital India Week 2022. The acknowledgment by the Prime Minister validates the impactful work carried out by Thinkerbell Labs in transforming education for visually impaired students.

However, the company's growth strategy extends beyond financial metrics. Thinkerbell Labs aims to create transformative effects on the communities they serve. They seek to uplift visually impaired individuals by breaking barriers, fostering inclusivity, and providing equal opportunities for education and personal growth.

Role of JioGenNext in fuelling their success

Talking about how JioGenNext helped them, Dawle said, “The JioGenNext experience has been incredibly valuable and transformative for us thus far. Through this program, we have had the opportunity to engage with industry experts, mentors, and thought leaders who have provided invaluable guidance and support. It has facilitated meaningful connections with potential investors, partners, and customers, opening doors to new opportunities and collaborations.”

Thinkerbell Labs stands at the forefront of a revolution in inclusive education for visually impaired individuals in India. By empowering visually impaired children with the necessary skills and knowledge, the startup is striving to create a future where no disability limits a child's access to education.