Hyperlocal startup magicpin generates 20,000 orders a day for ONDC

Hyperlocal startup, ﻿Magicpin﻿, on Friday, said that it has witnessed a 100% growth in daily orders on the ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) for the week ending May 7.

In a week, magicpin doubled its orders to touch 20,000 a day, according to a press release.

The startup said it doubled its daily orders via its own buyer app and through buyer apps of multiple platforms like Paytm, Phonepe’s Pincode and Meesho.

magicpin joined ONDC in March this year to enable small and medium local retailers in the food and beverage category to get access to more customers.

The startup is also building a SaaS platform for the ONDC initiative. With this SaaS platform, it aims to offer its proprietary technology stack, including tools for digital payments, customer engagement and loyalty programs to SMEs, enabling them to compete with larger players in the market.

Magicpin co-founder & CEO Anshoo Sharma

"I'm incredibly proud to have witnessed the record-breaking number of orders on ONDC this past weekend. This milestone reflects our collaboration with the ONDC team and the combined relentless efforts to provide

the best local discovery and rewards platform for the customers," Anshoo Sharma, CEO & Co-Founder, magicpin said.

"Within the first four weeks of joining ONDC, magicpin scaled from 100 to 10,000 orders a day. In the fifth week, we saw a massive leap to 20,000 daily orders. This represents a 200-fold growth in ONDC's daily orders through magicpin. We are thrilled to take the network to another level by enabling customers to shop at their favorite local businesses or other retailers on ONDC.”