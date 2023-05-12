Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

Hyperlocal startup magicpin generates 20,000 orders a day for ONDC

In a week, Magicpin doubled its orders to touch 20,000 a day.

Trisha Medhi1212 Stories
Hyperlocal startup magicpin generates 20,000 orders a day for ONDC

Friday May 12, 2023,

2 min Read

Hyperlocal startup, ﻿Magicpin﻿, on Friday, said that it has witnessed a 100% growth in daily orders on the ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) for the week ending May 7.

In a week, magicpin doubled its orders to touch 20,000 a day, according to a press release.

The startup said it doubled its daily orders via its own buyer app and through buyer apps of multiple platforms like Paytm, Phonepe’s Pincode and Meesho.

magicpin joined ONDC in March this year to enable small and medium local retailers in the food and beverage category to get access to more customers.

The startup is also building a SaaS platform for the ONDC initiative. With this SaaS platform, it aims to offer its proprietary technology stack, including tools for digital payments, customer engagement and loyalty programs to SMEs, enabling them to compete with larger players in the market.

Magicpin Anshoo

Magicpin co-founder & CEO Anshoo Sharma

Also Read
Hyperlocal startup magicpin is delivering over 3 lakh orders a month on ONDC

"I'm incredibly proud to have witnessed the record-breaking number of orders on ONDC this past weekend. This milestone reflects our collaboration with the ONDC team and the combined relentless efforts to provide

the best local discovery and rewards platform for the customers," Anshoo Sharma, CEO & Co-Founder, magicpin said.

"Within the first four weeks of joining ONDC, magicpin scaled from 100 to 10,000 orders a day. In the fifth week, we saw a massive leap to 20,000 daily orders. This represents a 200-fold growth in ONDC's daily orders through magicpin. We are thrilled to take the network to another level by enabling customers to shop at their favorite local businesses or other retailers on ONDC.”

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5