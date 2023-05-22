Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

TCS-led consortium bags Rs 15,000 Cr BSNL contract for 4G deployment

The announcement ends months of speculation around the deal, where TCS was tipped to be the front runner for the contract. The deal has been in the works for many months.

Press Trust of India7780 Stories
TCS-led consortium bags Rs 15,000 Cr BSNL contract for 4G deployment

Monday May 22, 2023,

1 min Read

Tata Consultancy Services-led consortium has bagged a Rs 15,000-crore contract from BSNL to deploy 4G network for the state-run telco.

In a statement, TCS said it has received an "advance purchase order" valued over Rs 15,000 crore from BSNL.

The announcement ends months of speculation around the deal, where TCS was tipped to be the front runner for the contract. The deal has been in the works for many months.

TCS is the country's largest software exporter and typically books over 5% of its revenue domestically.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) provides fixed line and wireless telephony, and data services across the country barring Mumbai and New Delhi.

Private rivals of BSNL already provide 4G services and have also launched 5G offerings in select pockets of the country.

The TCS scrip was trading 0.77% up at Rs 3,246.55 a piece at 10:45 hrs on the BSE, as against gains of 0.32% on the benchmark.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5