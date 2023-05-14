Combination, experimentation, incubation: How Vis-à-vis Art Foundation nurtures new artistic talent

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 700 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

Art galleries, studios and foundations play an important role in nurturing artists and bringing their creativity to the broader public. One such outstanding example is the Vis-a-vis Art Foundation, launched in Vadodara by Vijay Patel.

“Our goal is to provide artists and audiences with sustaining and meaningful experiences. Vis-a-vis Art Foundation is dedicated to create opportunities for emerging and recognised artists,” explains artist-curator Subhakar Tadi, in a chat with YourStory.

The mission is to foster art and the vitality of the arts for everyone. “Vis-a-vis carries out its mission through its core programmes, which include participation in national and international exhibitions for artists; curating art shows in distinctive locations; providing an art incubator; and organising art workshops,” Subhakar adds.

“These programmes make a profound difference in the lives of young artists, who are yearning to showcase their works to the public. The Vis-a-vis art incubator is housed in the city of Vadodara, the magnet for the aesthetically inclined,” he describes.

The art incubator has independent studio rooms and a gallery to showcase artists’ works, and draws on the vibrant local artistic community. Subhakar is a graduate of Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU) of Baroda.

“Art is a diverse and multifaceted concept that encompasses various forms of human expression, creativity, and communication. It is a means of exploring and representing the world, as well as reflecting on personal experiences and emotions,” Subhakar explains.

He sees art as a platform, expression, and dialogue. “Art is a powerful medium that allows artists to convey their thoughts, ideas, and feelings in ways that words alone often cannot capture,” he says.

“Art can serve as a platform for self-expression, providing an outlet for emotions and personal perspectives. Art can also be a means of challenging societal norms, provoking thought, and fostering dialogue on important issues,” Subhakar affirms.

In this series, we feature artworks by Vis-à-vis Foundation on display at the Cube Arts Space galleries in Mattancherry, Kochi. “The exhibition is titled Sonder, and probes the complexity of life through the artists’ unique way of expressing themselves through various mediums and materials,” Subhakar describes.

The artists use an amalgamation of familiar as well as unexplored materials like cane, concrete and brick dust, tie-dye, recycled plastic, embroidery on jute, and copper wire stitching on paper.

Featured artists, some of whose works are showcased in this photo essay, include Vijay Kadam, Yogesh Ramkrishna, Satyanarayana Gavara, Seby Augustine, Sajeesh PA, Suneesh SS, Akhil Mohan, Sajith P, and Jagesh Edakkad.

“India's rich cultural heritage, diverse traditions, and talented pool of artists provide a strong foundation for the art scene to thrive. The true potential lies in the ability to combine traditional practices with contemporary approaches, fostering innovation and experimentation,” Subhakar signs off.

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at the exhibition.)

