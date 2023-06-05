How to transform your security landscape: A deep dive into consolidated security with Cloudflare

However, many companies are finding that their legacy infrastructure is ill-equipped to meet these evolving needs.

Recognising the importance of a unified solution, Cloudflare, in association with YourStory, is hosting a webinar on Everywhere Security. This virtual session will shed light on safeguarding applications, employees, and networks, and will provide valuable insights into implementing a unified cloud platform with advanced security measures.

Discover how consolidated security architecture is revolutionising security paradigms by adopting a holistic and proactive approach. Gain practical guidance on implementing zero-trust principles and enhancing security posture in a hybrid work environment.

Date & Time: June 7, 2023 | 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Venue: Zoom (Virtual)

Interact with Fernando Serto, Chief Technologist & Evangelist, APJC at Cloudflare, and Sankalp Sharma, CTO, Sportskeeda

What’s in it for you?

Stay ahead of changing needs

The security industry has witnessed a remarkable transformation to meet evolving needs of organisations and employees. Discover the latest advancements and strategies that security professionals are employing to adapt to the dynamic threat landscape.

Tackle challenges faced by digital natives

Security teams in digitally native companies face unique challenges. Learn about the biggest hurdles they encounter and explore innovative approaches to mitigate risks, protect sensitive data, and maintain regulatory compliance.

Understand the crucial role of traffic verification and authorisation

Every business needs to verify and authorise all incoming and outgoing traffic to ensure the integrity and confidentiality of their applications and networks. Understand the significance of this process and gain practical insights into implementing effective traffic control mechanisms.

Employ consolidated security architecture

Explore how organisations are leveraging consolidated security architecture to streamline operations and fortify their defences. Learn about the benefits of centralising security measures and how this approach enhances visibility, control, and overall resilience.

Don't miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights and strategies for comprehensive security. Engage with industry leaders and peers, pose questions, and gain actionable takeaways to bolster your organisation's security framework.

Register now to secure and join the discussion on safeguarding the future of hybrid work.