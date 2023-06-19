Edtech startup Adda247 acquires Veeksha to create interactive learning experience

﻿Google﻿-backed ﻿Adda247﻿ has acquired Ahmedabad-based 3D experiential learning-based platform Veeksha for an undisclosed amount.





With this acquisition, Adda247 aims to offer interactive learning modules to students to enable an in-depth understanding of concepts through better visualisations.





"We are working to scale up our AR/VR capabilities and offer the best learning to the students coming to our platform. With Veeksha, we plan to simplify complex concepts into simple 3D visualisations, virtual experiments, and explanatory videos, and ultimately lead students to perform better," said Anil Nagar, Founder and CEO, Adda247.





With Veeksha, Adda247 wants to strengthen its position to cater to K-12 and JEE/NEET aspirants. The startup said early data shows it has witnessed a more than 30% increase in engagement for the student cohort that is using 3D, AR, and VR experiential learning tools.





Founded in 2021 by Gaurishankar Singh, Hariprasad Bommidi, and Miral Songhela, Veeksha blends technology with education to offer 3D educational content, AR/VR learning modules, etc in multiple languages. It aims to create a system where people can learn from virtual labs, experiential learning, and gamified learning in an engaging way.





"We are excited to introduce the expertise of Veeksha to all content consumers in the educational institution space. Adda247's large user base, along with our ability to create 3D visualised content, can pave the way for exciting advancements in education with AR and VR", added Gaurishankar Singh, Co-founder, Veeksha.

Founded by Anil Nagar and Saurabh Bansal in 2016, Adda247 caters to more than 50 million users and a total of over two million paid users on its various platforms every month by providing online courses for more than 500 exams, including government job exams, UPSC, IIT JEE NEET, CUET, etc.





It offers comprehensive solutions for all learning needs, including online live classes, on-demand video courses, mock tests, e-books, etc. Adda247's content repository spans more than three million questions, over 50,000 hours of recorded video lectures, and an e-book library.





Its courses are available in 12 languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, Odia, Punjabi, Gujarati, Assamese, Malayalam, and Bhojpuri.





In October 2022, the company raised $35 million from marquee investors like Google, ﻿WestBridge Capital﻿, ﻿Infoedge﻿, and Asha Impact.