Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

India is open to FTA negotiations bilaterally or individually with Africa: Piyush Goyal

India would act as a trusted partner to expand trade, commerce, business, investment and opportunities with Africa, he said.

Press Trust of India7806 Stories
India is open to FTA negotiations bilaterally or individually with Africa: Piyush Goyal

Friday June 09, 2023,

2 min Read

India has expressed interest in negotiating a free trade agreement (FTA) with Africa with an aim to boost economic ties between the two regions.

This was stated by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal during his interaction with 15 ambassadors from several countries of the Africa region here on Thursday.

"India is open to FTA negotiations bilaterally or individually with African countries or Africa as a whole," he said.

India would act as a trusted partner to expand trade, commerce, business, investment and opportunities with Africa, he said.

In such agreements, two or more trading partners either significantly reduce or eliminate customs duties on a maximum number of goods traded between them. Besides, they ease norms for promoting trade in services and attract investments.

The 15 ambassadors are from countries, including Algeria, Botswana, Egypt, Ghana, the Republic of Guinea, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Morocco, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, and Zimbabwe.

The African continent presents vast opportunities for Indian businesses, with its rapidly growing population, emerging middle class, and abundant natural resources.

Through increased trade and investment, both regions can benefit from each other's strengths and expertise, fostering inclusive growth and job creation.

The two-way trade between the regions stood at over $90 billion.

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5