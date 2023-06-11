Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Arts

Messages, humour, impact: A creative showcase of cartoonist and art teacher Malatesh Garadimani

In this photo essay, we showcase some of the award-winning cartoons on display at the Indian Cartoon Gallery, along with artist and curator insights.

Madanmohan Rao2721 Stories
Messages, humour, impact: A creative showcase of cartoonist and art teacher Malatesh Garadimani

Sunday June 11, 2023,

3 min Read

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 700 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festivaltelecom expomillets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

This month, the Indian Institute of Cartoonists is organising an exhibition of cartoons by Malatesh Garadimani. Over 80 artworks are on display at the Indian Cartoon Gallery in Bengaluru (see our photo essays on the gallery’s exhibitions from 2015 onwards).

0
Also Read
Structure, simplicity, style – 30 inspiring quotes of 2022 on the power and practice of storytelling

The gallery has completed 15 successful years showcasing cartoonists from across India and overseas. VG Narendra, the gallery manager and curator, is also the managing trustee of the Indian Institute of Cartoonists.

“This exhibition is being received very well. Many of the cartoons convey deep messages and humour even without captions,” Narendra explains in a chat with YourStory.

Malatesh Garadimani is a physically-challenged artist residing in Ranebennur, Karnataka. He is also a fine arts teacher at Akshara Residential School, Shikaripura.

1a
Also Read
From a graduate selling chai to an 80-year-old couple starting business, the top 10 SMB stories of 2022

“I have been drawing and sketching for over 20 years, and publishing cartoons for the last 12 years,” the 43-year-old artist explains. His works have been exhibited across India and overseas in the US, Argentina, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Romania, Kosovo, Syria, Turkey, Russia, Indonesia, China, and South Korea.

Malatesh has won a number of cartoon merit awards in India and abroad, and also has been featured in the Limca Book of Records as well.

“Such cartoonists are a role model for the younger generation. The messages are global in nature, appeal to the visual medium, and lend themselves very well to sharing and promotion via social media,” Narendra affirms.

1
Also Read
‘Design is at the deepest level of problem-solving’ – Top 60 quotes of 2022 on the importance and impact of design

Malatesh’s works have won acclaim for their progressive messages about world peace, children’s rights, healthcare, and the impact of technology. The cartoons have been appreciated by audiences of all ages for their artistic, social and political value.

“My cartoons address difficult topics but convey messages of positive energy,” Malatesh explains. He is also a photographer and specialises in dot painting using waste colour paper.

His creativity has been recognised in the form of 12 national- and 12 state-level awards in India, including the Karnataka government. He has also won 20 international awards for his cartoons.

2
Also Read
What’s on your screen? Here are the apps we loved in 2022

“I do use humour, but the main message is about sensitivity and awareness of the issues confronting society and humanity," he says.

"All people, including those who are privileged, need to be aware of such challenges and help create a better society,” Malatesh signs off.

Now, what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and do your bit for social progress and environmental conservation?

5
4
5
6
7
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
VG Narendra, Malatesh Garadimani, BG Gujjarappa

VG Narendra, Malatesh Garadimani, BG Gujjarappa

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at the exhibition.)

See also the YourStory pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups,’ accessible as apps for Apple and Android devices.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5