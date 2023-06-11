Messages, humour, impact: A creative showcase of cartoonist and art teacher Malatesh Garadimani

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 700 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

This month, the Indian Institute of Cartoonists is organising an exhibition of cartoons by Malatesh Garadimani. Over 80 artworks are on display at the Indian Cartoon Gallery in Bengaluru (see our photo essays on the gallery’s exhibitions from 2015 onwards).

The gallery has completed 15 successful years showcasing cartoonists from across India and overseas. VG Narendra, the gallery manager and curator, is also the managing trustee of the Indian Institute of Cartoonists.

“This exhibition is being received very well. Many of the cartoons convey deep messages and humour even without captions,” Narendra explains in a chat with YourStory.

Malatesh Garadimani is a physically-challenged artist residing in Ranebennur, Karnataka. He is also a fine arts teacher at Akshara Residential School, Shikaripura.

“I have been drawing and sketching for over 20 years, and publishing cartoons for the last 12 years,” the 43-year-old artist explains. His works have been exhibited across India and overseas in the US, Argentina, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Romania, Kosovo, Syria, Turkey, Russia, Indonesia, China, and South Korea.

Malatesh has won a number of cartoon merit awards in India and abroad, and also has been featured in the Limca Book of Records as well.

“Such cartoonists are a role model for the younger generation. The messages are global in nature, appeal to the visual medium, and lend themselves very well to sharing and promotion via social media,” Narendra affirms.

Malatesh’s works have won acclaim for their progressive messages about world peace, children’s rights, healthcare, and the impact of technology. The cartoons have been appreciated by audiences of all ages for their artistic, social and political value.

“My cartoons address difficult topics but convey messages of positive energy,” Malatesh explains. He is also a photographer and specialises in dot painting using waste colour paper.

His creativity has been recognised in the form of 12 national- and 12 state-level awards in India, including the Karnataka government. He has also won 20 international awards for his cartoons.

“I do use humour, but the main message is about sensitivity and awareness of the issues confronting society and humanity," he says.

"All people, including those who are privileged, need to be aware of such challenges and help create a better society,” Malatesh signs off.

VG Narendra, Malatesh Garadimani, BG Gujjarappa

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at the exhibition.)

