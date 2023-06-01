Startup news and updates: daily roundup (June 1, 2023)

Upekkha funded 29 SaaS startups for accelerator programme in 2022

Upekkha, a SaaS accelerator and fund, said it received a record number of applications in 2022 and funded 29 startups whose focus areas encompassed real estate CRM, visual tools, voice AI, online learning, consumer data platforms, and UX monitoring.

Since its establishment in 2017, only 8% out of over 500 B2B SaaS startup applicants were picked for the accelerator programme.

Upekkha has a cohort of 250+ founders and 125+ startups. The first cohort hit $1 million ARR, while 90% of the initial 20 startups continue to grow at 50% YoY, as per the accelerator. Upekkha guides startups to scale globally while ensuring profitability and capital efficiency.

Upekkha offers early-stage SaaS founders a $100,00 investment, a six-month accelerator programme, and access to a network of 250+ SaaS founders for global scaling. The applications for the autumn cohort have begun.

Kapiva appoints industry veterans to take Ayurveda to the US

Kapiva, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) Ayurvedic brand, is expanding its presence in the United States with the appointment of industry veterans Nicholas Kelley as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Maria N Lacher as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Kelley has scaled three health and wellness startups, including DripDrop Hydration, Northern Quinoa Production Corporation, and Alive and Radiant Foods. A Wharton graduate and former CFA charterholder, he will oversee the brand's operations in the US market as the new CEO

Lacher, an ex-JP Morgan brand marketer and businessperson, will focus on strengthening Kapiva's presence in the US market through targeted marketing strategies, customer acquisition, and revenue growth.

Zomato partners with Dial4242 to enable health checkups for delivery partners

Zomato, has joined hands with Dial4242, an app-based ambulance aggregator, to offer ambulance services and medical support to its delivery partners. Through the collaboration, Zomato delivery partners will have access to mobile medical units (MMUs) for free health check-ups and eye testing at convenient locations.

Currently, the MMUs are stationed in Delhi and Gurugram. The company says that within a span of two weeks after their deployment, approximately 500 delivery partners have already availed themselves of the health and well-being services provided by the MMUs.

Dial4242 operates across 735 cities in India with a network of over 12,000 ambulances and has worked with companies like Tata Group of Companies, Kelloggs, and Marico.

Kotak, Myntra launch digital fashion and lifestyle credit card

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (KMBL) and Myntra have announced the launch of their first-of-its-kind co-branded digital fashion and lifestyle credit card. Fashion-conscious consumers get exclusive discounts, loyalty programmes and unlimited transactions.

"This credit card has been designed with exclusive privileges and unmatched benefits tailored to the lifestyle and fashion shopping habits of our target customers. We are committed to fulfilling their credit needs and delivering unparalleled service,” Frederick Dsouza, Business Head—Credit Cards at KMBL, said in a statement.

