Startup news and updates: daily roundup (June 5, 2023)

Suniel Shetty invests in edtech startup Klassroom

Actor Suniel Shetty has invested an undisclosed amount in a Mumbai-based education startup, Klassroom, which operates as a hybrid tutoring platform for students. The startup caters to over 60,000 students across 500 cities through a network of 150 offline centers. It has also been developing digital resources in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, to be utilised in over 2,650 government schools.

"I'm delighted to be a part of Klassroom, as they're making a real impact by implementing the NEP 2020's innovative teaching methods,” Shetty said. Shetty’s association with the startup is projected to boost its social initiatives, support the expansion of its learning centers and increase user engagement on the learning app.

Till now, Klassroom has raised a total of $1 million in funding from well-known investors like ah! Ventures Angel Fund, Hem Angels, Pavan Bakeri (Managing Director, Bakeri Group), Kishore Ganji (Founder, Astir Ventures) among others.

CleverTap launches Retention Accelerator programme for startups

CleverTap, a customer engagement platform, has announced the launch of its Retention Accelerator programme, specifically designed to help digital-native startups personalise and optimise customer touchpoints, and improve user engagement and conversion rates on their platforms.

The programme will support 10 selected startups every year giving them free access to the platform, along with one-on-one mentoring sessions with CleverTap experts and networking opportunities with investors and industry leaders.

“We recognize the importance of empowering startups to build a robust customer engagement and retention roadmap to drive sustainable business growth, and this accelerator is a step towards helping these startups scale,” said Abhinay Jain, Director, Product Led Growth, CleverTap.

The first cohort of participants will be announced in July 2023. The selected startups will also get the opportunity to network with investors and industry leaders, said the company.

Zingbus, Sheru partner to scale up intercity e-mobility

Zingbus, a tech-based intercity bus provider, has joined hands with energy startup, Sheru, to scale up e-mobility for intercity commutes. Zingbus plans to expand its fleet by adding 2,200 electric buses and 4,000 electric cars over the next five years.

To ensure efficient battery management, it will utilise Sheru’s cutting-edge solution, ScaleBat, which offers features for battery performance, reducing operational costs, and extending battery life. Zingbus will also leverage Sheru’s NetBat platform to monetise idle time by connecting electric vehicles to Sheru's energy storage network.

"With Sheru’s expertise in battery management and energy storage solutions, we are confident that we can drive innovation together and create a greener future for the transportation industry," says Prashant Kumar, Co-founder and CEO, Zingbus.

