Unleashing the power of technology: Experts to discuss transforming NPOs in AWS Bharat Innovators Series webinar

In a rapidly evolving world where industries are being reshaped by innovation, non-profit organisations often face the challenges of limited resources and outdated systems.

However, transformative technological forces are on the horizon, poised to revolutionise the operations of non-profits and amplify their impact. These include cloud computing and other emerging technologies. These powerful tools have the potential to transcend traditional limitations, enabling non-profits to embrace a new era of efficiency, collaboration, and boundless possibilities.

Given this context, AWS Bharat Innovators Series, powered by AWS, Intel, and YourStory, has planned a virtual panel discussion to delve into the topic ‘How cloud computing is revolutionising non-profit organisations' on August 3, 2023, at 3pm IST.

The panellists for the session include Ameya Vanjari, Head of Operations, Partnerships and Technology, Tata STRIVE; Jayant Rastogi, Global CEO, Magic Bus Foundation; Latha Madaiah, Senior Director - Fundraising and Partnerships, The Nudge Institute; and Prashant Mehra, Co-founder, Platform Commons. The session will be moderated by Haja Sheriff, Head-NPO and Regional Expansion (South Asia), AWS.

The panellists will talk about how emerging technologies have empowered them to break free from the constraints of the past and step into a future fuelled by innovation, collaboration, and efficiency. The experienced panellists will also share their inspiring stories and valuable insights on how the non-profit organisations have transformed and empowered lives. Discover the strategies, challenges, and successes these industry leaders have encountered along their respective journeys.

With his deep understanding of how technology can revolutionise the non-profit sector, Sheriff will drive the conversation towards key topics such as cost savings, collaboration, data security, accessibility, and innovation. His expertise and understanding of cloud technologies will ensure that the discussion explores its full potential in empowering non-profit organisations to achieve their missions.

AWS and Intel have been helping public service organisations like educational institutes, edtechs, government institutions, and startups to not only migrate to cloud ecosystems, but to also manage legacy technologies on cloud, along with privacy, security, and data sovereignty across sectors.

The Bharat Innovator Series, a joint initiative by AWS, Intel, and YourStory, aims to create a dialogue between founders, innovators, policymakers, and thought leaders on a common platform to discuss technology opportunities, identify challenges, and find synergies for the future. The series features webinars, podcasts, and events that highlight the work of Indian innovators across various fields.

