Virat Kohli's Investments: Turning Runs into Returns

India's sporting industry is witnessing an interesting pattern, where athletes transition from being brand endorsers to active investors in promising startups. A prime example of this is Virat Kohli, the ex Captain of the Indian Cricket Team, who has moved beyond the cricketing pitch to become a significant player in India's burgeoning startup ecosystem.

In addition to his on-field prowess, Kohli is now establishing his reputation in the business sector. Recognised as India's most valuable celebrity, with a brand value of $184 million in 2021, Kohli has been investing in numerous startups while also owning several brands, such as WROGN. Kohli's recent investments involve several new startups, some of which he has funded alongside his wife, Anushka Sharma.

The investments by Kohli span diverse sectors like health, insurance, and travel. One of the recent investments is in the plant-based meat startup, Blue Tribe, while his previous investment was in wellness startup Hyperice. His contribution to Indian fintech startup Digit has notably raised its valuation to $3.5 billion.

From Health to Fashion, Kohli's Investments in Startups

Kohli's investment portfolio showcases a mix of diverse sectors, underlining his versatile business acumen.

The following startups are among those that have been funded by Kohli:

Rage Coffee:

A New Delhi-based coffee brand, received an undisclosed amount from Kohli in March 2022. Kohli's investment is expected to help the company scale its production, launch new products, and strengthen its senior management team.

Blue Tribe:

A startup offering plant-based meat products, received investment from Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Founded by Nikki Arora Singh and Sandeep Singh, the startup aims to provide a healthy, environmentally friendly alternative to animal meat.

Sport Convo:

A London-based social media startup aimed at bridging the gap between athletes and their fans, is another startup in which Kohli invested at the age of 26.

Universal Sportsbiz:

A fashion startup, received a funding of INR 19.3 crores from Cornerstone Sports LLP, representing Kohli. Kohli, in association with Cornerstone Sports, holds a total of 4282 shares of the company.

Galactus Funware Technology Pvt Ltd:

A Bengaluru-based startup, received investment from Kohli in early 2019, procuring debentures worth INR 33.42 lakh.

Digit:

A Pune-based insurance startup, saw an investment close to $340,000 (INR 2.5 crore) from Kohli and Anushka Sharma. The couple holds 0.25% of the Digit shares.

Chisel Fitness, a fitness startup launched by Kohli himself in association with Franchise India, saw Kohli investing around Rs 90 crore, owning 30% stakes in the chain of gyms and fitness center's.

Hyperice:

A wellness startup, saw Kohli investing an undisclosed amount, marking the company's foray into India.

Kohli's Own Startup Brands

In addition to funding startups, Kohli owns several startup brands that are making significant strides in their respective sectors. These include One8 Commune, a chain of restobars; Nueva, a South American themed fine dining bar and restaurant; and Puma One8, a sportswear brand launched in collaboration with Puma.

Kohli is also a co-owner of FC Goa, a professional football club competing in the Indian Super League; UAE Royals, a Dubai based Tennis team; and Bengaluru Yodhas, a pro wrestling league team based in Bangalore. His own luxury clothing brand, Wrogn, and lifestyle brand for kids, Stepathlon Kids, further enhance his startup portfolio.

Virat Kohli's foray into the startup world is reflective of a larger trend among Indian cricketers, following in the footsteps of other notable sportsmen like Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev. His investments not only provide substantial support to the startups but also add value to them, leveraging his popularity and vast reach. As the startup ecosystem continues to thrive in India, it can expect more such noteworthy investments from the cricketing fraternity.