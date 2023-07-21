Decentralized Venture Capital, ﻿DeVC India﻿ on Friday announced it is investing in over 30 startups across sectors since its inception in 2023. The investments have been made by a collective of founders, operators and investors coming together to back startups from concept to early traction.

The DeVC collective is supported by a co-working space and an associated fund to support founders with capital and operating expertise.

The DeVC collective invests anywhere between $50,000 to $500,000 in each company. The collective has a supporting fund anchored by Matrix Partners India, with participation from other investors and family offices. The community is managed by Divyanshi Chowdhary from DeVC and Aakash Kumar from Matrix Partners India.

A statement issued by the fund stated that the collective will back over 50 startups annually, building in India and across the globe.

The founders of the DeVC collective include Aakrit Vaish, Co-founder of Haptik, Alex Peter, Co-founder, The Talent Deck, Amit Lakhotia, Founder, Park+, Anil Goteti, Founder, Scapia, Anoop Dawar, Vice President of Product at GitLab, Anurag Sinha, Co-founder at OneCard, Arvind Parthiban, Co-founder, SuperOps.ai, Asish Mohapatra, Co-founder, OfBusiness, Ashwini Asokan, Co-founder, Vue.ai, Chirag Taneja, Co-founder, GoKwik, Harshil Mathur, Co-founder, Razorpay, Jitendra Gupta, Founder, Jupiter, Miten Sampat of CRED, Mohit Sadaani , Co-founder, The Moms Co., Naveen Kukreja, Co-founder, PaisaBazaar, Narasimha Reddy CFO and Strategy head at MoEngage, Nitin Gupta, Founder at Uni Cards, Ramakant Sharma, Co-founder, LivSpace, Raviteja Dodda, Co-founder, MoEngage, Revant Bhate, Co-founder, Mosaic Wellness, Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Swiggy, Rohit MA, Co-founder, Cloudnine, Sanat Rao, General Partner at BlockTower Capital, Shashank Kumar, Co-founder of Razorpay, Srikrishnan Ganesan, Co-founder, Rocketlane, Vasant Sridhar, Co-founder at OfBusiness, and many more.

In addition, the collective includes early-stage investors like Vishesh Rajaram, General Partner at Speciale Invest, Aakash Kumar, Principal, Matrix Partners India, Rahul Chaudhary, Venture Partner at Matrix Partners India, and others.

The collective has backed founders building in a diverse range of sectors across Semiconductors, Cleantech, Spacetech, SaaS, Fintech, Consumer Internet, B2B commerce and Web3; investments include InspeCity (in-space satellite servicing robots), Blockfenders (blockchain-based data infrastructure), Solar Ladder (Solar EPC SaaS), Bidso (tech-enabled OEM) and many such.

"The landscape of companies today, ranging from AI to EVs, Semiconductors to Space, has undergone a profound transformation compared to just two years ago. This shift from conventional Retail, D2C and Fintech enterprises towards what I term as 'Foundational Technology' from India, along with this exceptional DeVC group, is very exciting," said Ashwini Asokan, Founder of Vue.ai and DeVC Investor, in the statement.

Additionally, startups backed by the collective will gain access to vital resources and support across talent acquisition, finance, legal assistance and more, through a robust partner network and a dedicated community management team.