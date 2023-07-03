On Guru Purnima, Nita Ambani, the visionary behind Reliance Foundation, orchestrated 'Parampara,' a musical extravaganza spanning across the weekend at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). This event was dedicated to the memory of her late father-in-law, the celebrated industrialist Dhirubhai Ambani.

The initiation of the event was marked by the ceremonial lighting of a lamp, conducted by Ambani herself. She was accompanied by esteemed figures in Indian classical music—Padma Vibhushan Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia and Pt. Kartick Kumar, and their students, Rakesh Chaurasia and Niladri Kumar. The event was punctuated by several notable performances. The first day was embellished with a recital by Pandit Kartick Kumar and his son Niladri Kumar, followed by 'Divine Flutes,' a performance by Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia and his nephew Rakesh Chaurasia. The subsequent day witnessed a captivating sarod recital by Ustaad Amjad Ali Khan, flanked by his sons, Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash. Even Ustaad's youthful twin grandsons, Zohaan and Abeer Ali Bangash, displayed their budding talents on stage​​.

In her heartfelt speech, Nita Ambani underlined the significance of gurus, laying special emphasis on her father-in-law, Dhirubhai Ambani. She painted a vivid picture of him as a multifaceted personality—an emblem, a visionary, and an exceptional business leader. She also shared intimate stories from her interactions with him​.

NMACC, a brainchild of Nita Ambani, serves as a cultural hub and an exhibition space in Mumbai, inaugurated in March 2023. The center, hosting a variety of spaces such as The Grand Theatre, The Studio Theatre, Art House, and The Cube, is a testament to Nita Ambani's commitment to preserving and promoting the arts of India​.

Dhirubhai Ambani, the patriarch of the Ambani family and the mastermind behind Reliance Industries, was renowned for his contribution to various sectors including petrochemicals, communications, power, and textiles. His efforts catapulted Reliance Industries to become India's top exporter and the first Indian private company to make it to the Fortune 500​​.

'Parampara,' unveiled on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, paid homage to the age-old Guru Shishya tradition. Guru Purnima is a festival that venerates spiritual guides and celebrates the sharing of knowledge and enlightenment. This event at NMACC was a fitting tribute to this timeless tradition.

The 'Parampara' music festival served as a bridge connecting India's rich cultural heritage and the lasting legacy of a man who significantly shaped the nation's industrial sector. Nita Ambani's words, "They [gurus] guide us and teach us life lessons with their wisdom and unconditional love," encapsulates the spirit of 'Parampara' and the enduring tradition it represents