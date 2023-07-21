India's eagerly awaited sci-fi film 'Project K', featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, is now officially called 'Kalki 2898 AD'. The big news came out at the famous San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023. This is the first time an Indian movie was introduced at this event.

The teaser of the movie, released at the event, showed a world in the year 2898 AD controlled by evil forces. The stars of the film are shown struggling against these forces, each playing a unique and interesting role.

Prabhas, the star of the Bahubali movies, is seen as a brave warrior. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone plays the part of a tough soldier. Amitabh Bachchan, a big star in Indian cinema, is seen with bandages, making his character mysterious.

The teaser suggests that 'Kalki 2898 AD' is a mix of mythology and science fiction, set in a future where technology and darkness rule. With lines like "When the world is taken over by darkness, a force will arise. The end begins now", people all over the world are excited for the movie's release.

'Kalki 2898 AD' is directed by Nag Ashwin, who is known for his hit film 'Mahanati'. Made by Vyjayanthi Movies on a huge budget of Rs. 600 crore, the film is already famous for being the most expensive Indian movie ever.

Music by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography by Djordje Stojiljkovic, and editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao make sure that the movie will be a great experience for the audience. Bollywood actress Disha Patani also has an important role in the film.

The movie was filmed in both Telugu and Hindi and has caught the attention of fans all over the world. Its release at SDCC 2023 was a big event, with Prabhas, Haasan, and Rana Daggubati all present. Unfortunately, Deepika Padukone couldn't be there because of a strike by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA) in the US.

The team behind the movie cleverly used SDCC to tease the audience and build excitement for its release, set for January 12, 2024. If the teaser is any clue, 'Kalki 2898 AD' promises a thrilling adventure into a future world where darkness is everywhere, heroes stand up, and legends are made.