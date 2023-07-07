How South Park Commons nurtures exceptional entrepreneurs

South Park Commons, a community of technologists and builders started in San Francisco's South Park neighborhood, is serving as a catalyst for the exchange of innovative ideas, the exploration of new avenues, and the realization of opportunities that may otherwise seem otherwise unattainable.

South Park Commons was founded by Ruchi Sanghvi in 2015. An active angel investor in 50+ companies, including Gusto, Pinterest, Paytm, Brex, Figma, and Stemcentrx, Sanghvi was the first female engineer at Facebook and was instrumental in implementing the first versions of key features like News Feed, Facebook Platform, Facebook Connect, and Privacy.

SPC’s leadership also includes her husband, Aditya Agarwal. Agarwal was an early engineer at Facebook and the Chief Technology Officer at Dropbox, where he scaled the engineering team. He moved to Dropbox via the acquisition of Cove, a company that he co-founded with Sanghvi.

“If you aspire to push your boundaries in uncharted territories, embark on collaborative journeys with like-minded peers, and launch your next groundbreaking venture, SPC is the ideal destination for you,” says Aditya Agarwal, Partner, South Park Commons.

SPC also runs the Founder Fellowship, an extremely selective, biannual accelerator. This programme invests in high-potential founding teams when they may even be at the earliest stages without a product or a fully fleshed out idea. It is focused on supporting them during this critical "-1 to 0" journey, the pivotal phase of transforming a nascent inspiration into a tangible, operational startup.

The personalised, guidance-driven accelerator helps founders think through markets, pressure-test their ideas, develop products, and secure subsequent funding. Respecting individual timelines and unique founder circumstances, the programme ensures focused attention through small cohort sizes and dedicated partner mentorship. The partners at the fund bat for their teams by facilitating introductions to potential design partners and investors, maximising opportunities for growth and success.

Indian founders at SPC

SPC fosters a global ethos, and the community serves as a true melting pot for exceptional entrepreneurs and technologists from around the world. As a result, many ambitious Indian founders have been supported and funded by them. Many of them are building innovative startups in the emerging generative AI space. We sat with a few of them to learn more about what they’re up to and how South Park Commons has helped them on their journey.

Vishal Rohra and Achyut Joshi

Embedding Store is a data platform for developers to access relevant context in their LLM-powered apps. “We are building a central hub of Retrieval APIs for public, private, and third-party embeddings,” says Rohra, who is actively expanding their team in India.

Kanishk Vashisht

AccessOS, an enterprise security company founded by Kanishk Vashisht, is ensuring that companies are able to protect their most valuable assets while allowing employees to get work done with no friction.

“South Park Commons has been a fundamental part of our company’s journey since before we started. They were especially helpful as we navigated finding our first few customers and raising our first actual round,” Vashisht shares.

Arjun Mangla and Sambhav Anand

Fulcrum, a company co-founded by Arjun Mangla and Sambhav Anand, is creating the next-generation solution to problems faced by enterprises with mundane, repetitive processes that eat up time and cost, leveraging the latest advancements in AI.

“We were asked to treat our assigned partner as a third co-founder. That’s the amount of care and focus they provide each team,” Mangla says.

Vinay Jain and Aman Jain

Sesame Labs, founded by Vinay Jain and Aman Jain, is building a marketing stack to help Web3 companies with user growth and engagement. Prior to starting Sesame Labs, Jain spent about a decade working on starting 0 to 1 initiatives within various top tech companies. Jain, on the other hand, built and grew Facebook Leads Ads to a $1 billion ARR in three years from scratch.

Nagendra Kumar

Helix, co-founded by Kumar, is a customer support solution that leverages generative AI to deliver highly accurate, swift, and context-aware responses. Prior to this, the founder led multiple teams in business messaging at Meta.

“The community within SPC is their secret sauce. With a builder-first ethos, this community enabled Helix to receive early feedback on product ideas and subsequent iterations,” says Kumar, Co-founder and CTO.

Saguna Goel

Monsoon Labs’ Founder Saguna Goel is creating a portfolio of products that leverage AI and LLMs for solving mental health and mindfulness problems. Goel, who graduated from Stanford with a degree in symbolic systems, led a variety of different products at Uber as a product manager.

The road ahead

South Park Commons is set to continue its work, supporting ambitious entrepreneurs and impactful startups. For Indian founders striving to leave their mark, SPC's inclusive community, resource-rich environment, and the Founder Fellowship programme offer a unique platform for cultivating success.

In our increasingly interconnected world, South Park Commons stands as a testament to the power of diversity, passion, and resourcefulness converging to foster innovation and growth.